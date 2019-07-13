Home Cities Chennai

Illegal parking irks residents of Indira Nagar Second Avenue

Cabs and private buses parked on Indira Nagar Second Avenue have become a major cause of worry for the residents here.

Published: 13th July 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Drivers threaten residents who question them  Susmitha Viswanathan

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cabs and private buses parked on Indira Nagar Second Avenue have become a major cause of worry for the residents here. Repeated complaints to Corporation officials and the traffic police are yet to bear results. “Private buses are being parked in the area for over a couple of years now. When the bicycle lane was being marked in March 2018, we were happy that the menace would stop. However, just a week after it was marked, private buses had returned,” said Jerusha Peter, one of the residents. 

Another resident said, “The bus drivers change their clothes, take bath, on the road. When we ask about it, they yell at us and some even threaten. Also, at night, drivers drink and leave the bottles on the road. Every morning, we wake up to the stench of rotten food and broken bottles.

”Even TNSTC buses are parked on the road in the evenings as there is not much space at the bus stop. Lately, private cabs have also started occupying the area and residents say they carry out all kinds of illegal activities inside the vehicle.

“People come on different vehicles, get into the parked cab, drink, party, do all kinds of nonsense and leave after a couple of hours. Previously, it was only cab drivers coming to park their vehicles under the shade, but now these kinds of activity have put us at risk. We can’t even step out of our homes after 8 pm. Once the drivers saw me complaining to the police and threatened me the following day. It is getting scarier by the day,” said a resident on condition of anonymity. 

When contacted, a traffic cop in the area said, “We have been patrolling and warning the cab and bus drivers. However, they return within a day or two. We need support from the law and order department to handle this situation.”

Parking problems
TNSTC buses are parked on the road in the evenings due to space constraints at the bus stop. Lately, private cabs also occupy the area, and residents say they notice illegal activities in the vehicles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Illegal parking
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp