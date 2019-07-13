Kids, get your hands dirty!

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Art Ninjas Children’s Club, an initiative by Wandering Artist will curate its first club activity — Project Green Fingers — for children today. The club aims to bring about a holistic development in children by exposing them to a number of art activities and associating oneself with like-minded kids.“The purpose of this club is to expose children to the importance of conservation of nature and to show how children can contribute to the betterment of our planet through theatre and arts.

This programme is eligible for kids from ages 5-12 years. There is immense potential and creativity in kids that will be enriched when the right atmosphere and environment is provided, “ says Kavery Poovanna, Founder, Wandering Artist.

Talking to CE about the ideation of the club, Kavery says that two successful editions of a 10-day Wandering Tree Summer Carnival, with nearly 40 children (per edition), got the Wandering Artist team into thinking about organising an art club for kids. “As a result, the team put together 12 programmes around the year for children, each focusing on a cause, thereby striving towards a culture of moral responsibility in kids,” she shares. The club was launched on May 17, 2019.

Kavery gives us a quick peek into what one can expect at the workshop. “How fun can chemical-free gardening be? How interesting is it to plant a sapling in your old coffee mug, pen stand, tender coconut shells, and other things that can be made conducive to nurture it? The activity enables the kids to get a glimpse of growing and making their own, fresh tasty healthy safe food,” she says.

The creative session aims to open the minds of children to a different realm. The session will help kids reconnect with nature and learn chemical-free, organic, urban-free farming. The activities will be helmed by macro photographer and naturalist Poochi Venkat and Archana Stalin from My Harvest Farms. “The mentors will take them through the process of planting a sapling — from preparing the soil to nurturing them, with a right mix of fun and learning. While Poochi Venkat will orient, brief and mentor both children and parents on the activity, Archana will delve into the actual process,” she explains.

Wandering Artist’s vision of a green world is quite interesting. “The vision is to engage kids with their five senses and help them learn the art of patience while waiting for the sapling to grow,” she says. The art organisation will offer all the materials except the creative pot that each child must bring. “Parents are also welcome to visit and observe what the kids are doing. Down the line, the members of the club will also receive an art kit,” she says.

The club will also host a Heritage Trail by historian-archaeologist Chithra Madhavan in August, dedicating it to the Independence Day. The club will dedicate the month of September to inculcating book reading in children, to celebrate International Literacy Day.

What you can learn

5-12

year-old children can take part in this session. For details, call: 9677233425