Protests over MBC quota mar medical counselling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 600 parents and students sat in a dharna at the Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate, the medical counselling venue, after the selection committee announced that all MBBS seats in MBC quota were over on Friday. The parents were agitated as many of them from the State were called for counselling for MBC quota seats and were made to wait till 4 pm.

Later, they were told that seats were over. “We are coming from Ariyalur. We were called for 4 pm session for government MBBS seats. But, before 2 pm MBC seats were over. We were asked to go back,” said Annadurai, a farmer who accompanied his son. The parents also said they were made to draw a demand draft (DD) for `500 and many did it. But, later they were told to leave the venue saying they will be waitlisted.

“We came from Neyveli. I took a DD and was waiting at the venue from morning even without food. Now, post-lunch session we were asked to go even without being allowed inside. Why the Selection Committee should call at least five candidates for every one seat? We received SMS, so we came to Chennai,” said another parent.

Parents staged the protest for a while at the entry door of the hospital causing inconvenience to patients and attenders. Even doctors and staff could not come out of the hospital. By then, police were deployed and they cleared the way for patients and doctors. The parents started dispersing after the committee officials came out and explained to them that their children will be automatically waitlisted and they can come for the second phase of counselling if called.

Also, they need not to take a DD again. Meanwhile, the committee in its notification said, “MBBS seats for government medical colleges, IRT Perundurai Medical College, Rajah Muthiah Medical College, ESIC Medical College and government quota seats in self-financing medical colleges and BDS seats for government dental college are exhausted for MBC category. Therefore, candidates called for counselling on July 12, at 4 pm and July 13 at 9 am for MBC category will be automatically waitlisted.”

Sale of applications for yoga course begins

Chennai: Indian Medicine and Homeopathy Department has begun sale of applications for Yoga and Naturopathy System of Medicine for 2019-2020. Last date for submission of filled-in application along with all necessary documents is July 22 up. Meanwhile, a senior health department official told Express: “Class XII marks-based admissions are only for Naturopathy and Yoga course. For other courses, Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy, admissions will be based on NEET marks. Across India, it is the same and it will be followed here also”.

2,176 candidates called

On Friday, 2,176 candidates were called, including for open category quota. Among them, 622 attended counselling. Also, 90 MBBS seats in government colleges, 104 MBBS government seats in self-financing colleges and one seat in ESIC college, and 139 BDS seats in self-financing colleges were allotted