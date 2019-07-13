Home Cities Chennai

Puss in Mech Suits

Before I tell you about Gato Roboto,  a game about a cat in a mech suit, it’s necessary to take a brief history lesson on the concept of Metroidvania.

Published: 13th July 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Before I tell you about Gato Roboto,  a game about a cat in a mech suit, it’s necessary to take a brief history lesson on the concept of Metroidvania. It is a portmanteau (obvious word combination) of the two games Metroid and Castlevania. Years and years ago when people never even dreamt of phones having RAM as high as 8 gb, Metroid came into being. It was a simple platformer — two-dimensional and side-scrolling, but it had a little more than just than the regular button controls of running, jumping and shooting. Metroid added a layer of complexity by making the 2D universe into an open world, with doors and other obstacles impeding you from uncovering a labyrinthian anthill-like full map. 

The open-world 2D format meant that there wouldn’t be any levels. There was free exploration, with the map divided into areas or worlds which were differentiated through either music or art-style. Castlevania evolved into this improved platformer version in its later games, making it more exploration focused.

Gato Roboto is in this genre, which released a month ago. Metroidvania is overrun with new games, and developers must constantly think outside the box to make their game standout amongst the others. The most recent winner was this cat in a mech suit who survives a space-craft crash. The game allows Kiki the Gato to jump in and out of the suit at any point — lack of a mech suit meant increased in-game mobility but absolutely no protection from enemies.

The game puzzles and dynamics require constant shifts between mech Kiki and no-mech Kiki. The enemies in game are also cute to a fault — you encounter bees, and even mice with a mechanical exterior. The black-and-white, pixel graphics screenshots of the gameplay are deceivingly simple, distracting you from the cleverly designed sections in the game’s map.

Real ‘serious’ games taking tens of hours of your time aren’t the only good entertainment engaging entertainment around. Gato Roboto is available on Steam for the PC, and on the Nintendo Switch. The Gato lands perfectly on its feet and squeezes in a good few hours’ worth of gameplay, celebrating the history of fun platformers.  

