Home Cities Chennai

The manifesto: When body turns into art

 The distinction between art and artist slowly dissolved as Thasil Suhara Backer began his solo performance.

Published: 13th July 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Joyel K Pious
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The distinction between art and artist slowly dissolved as Thasil Suhara Backer began his solo performance. An alumnus of Intercultural Theatre Institute, Singapore, Thasil made each move with the flexibility of a dancer while his face narrated the turbulent journey of an artist through his own memories and the collective memory of the society. 

Titled The Manifesto, Thasil’s performance marked the culmination of a group show named Landspaces held at the Art Houz studio in Nungambakkam from July 5 to July 10. Curated by visual artist G Vignesh, Landspaces focussed on the interwoven connection between land and life. “Before humans breathe, Before the cities were born from the civilisation’s womb, There was she to mother them all, The land as was called,” read the introduction to the show. It included paintings, sculptures, woodcut prints and photographs by ten artists hailing from different parts of the country.

The Manifesto was held as part of a group art show
named Landscapes

The Manifesto
As the performance progressed, religious chants like ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and ‘Allahu Akbar’, and political slogans echoed in the background. The artist picked up a bundle of papers and threw it at the spectators. The papers were copies of one of the earliest art manifestos in the world — Art and Swadeshi — penned by Ananda K Coomaraswamy, the famous Sri Lankan-American philosopher and art critic, who contributed immensely to bring indigenous artworks of Indian subcontinent to the attention of Westerners. An art manifesto is a public declaration of the intentions and views of an artist or an art movement. 

“Coomaraswamy talked a lot about indigenous artists and their importance to the Indian society. He took pride in the rich art history of the Orient. Coomaraswamy saw artists and their works beyond any religious or communal divide. Through my performance, I wanted to express my anguish at the way artworks and artist are being labelled on religious and communal lines in India and across the world these days,” said Thasil, who set the stage for his performance in between the spaces where works of the ten artists were exhibited. 

As the performer made his move across the gallery space, the background score changed between his own thoughts and political and religious slogans. The performance came to a climax when the artist blindfolded himself and walked out of the space amid a background of loud sloganeering. 

The curator’s note
With his first independent art show just getting over, curator of Landspaces, V Vignesh plans to take the show to other cities in the country. “I have been planning this show for the last one year. Land is the underlying theme in all the works we showcased here. Nowadays, we are seeing the land being glorified for political purposes while the farmers owning the same land struggle to survive. The participating artists of this show attempted to tell their own experiences about land in an audacious way,” he said, adding that Thasil’s performance on the ‘land’ where the other artists exhibited their works, synchronised well with the theme of the show.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp