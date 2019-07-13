Home Cities Chennai

This gamer has evolved with the equipment

 The gaming industry has seen a massive change over the years, especially with the evolution of consoles.

Published: 13th July 2019 06:13 AM

By Muneef Khan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The gaming industry has seen a massive change over the years, especially with the evolution of consoles. From the pocket-sized Nintendo Gameboy to the new-age Playstation 4, gaming consoles have seen major upgrades with time. And with the upgrades have come a whole new concept of gameplay which seemingly redefined the gaming experience. Anshul Misra, a gamer from Bengaluru says, “The shiny exterior with pocket-sized screen left me mesmerised with its game-play experience. The wonders it could do when one indulged in the game ‘Hitman: code 47’ still has me gripped.”

Misra recalls growing up in a technology-deprived household where he had to wait to have his first gaming experience. Most of his days were spent on a Mitashi console. “For a boy who spent most of his time on a Mitashi console playing average games, the Gameboy experience was intriguing. When we got a personal computer (PC), along with it came a whole new world of gaming. In a time before Digital Rights Management (DRM), it was one CD which ruled the experience,” says Misra.

He had countless hours of gaming followed by binge gaming at odd hours. Playing a sport with friends was soon replaced by the likes of Splinter Cell, Need For Speed, Prince of Persia, Age of empires and Diablo. “You can imagine how a kid in school would go absolutely berserk with this in-store. But I was yet to explore the smooth new edge graphics,” adds Misra.

This was the Xbox 360, a one-of-a-kind console back then which set a whole new bar in gaming. Misra used to have countless sessions and remembers the excitement it brought along. “It was a virtual arena with all the possible elements you could explore and not get tired of. My love for Skyrim led to an eight-hour haul for many months. I experienced a very different concept in the game altogether,” he says.

Misra continues to game with a Playstation 4. He describes the console as the most advanced edition to date. “I still get in an hour or two of game-play in a week. Time not spent playing is spent thinking about new strategies. I’m stuck on Dark Souls and still find time to reach new levels. It is one of the hardest games,” he says.

