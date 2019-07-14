No more time restriction for vehicles at departure level

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai airport will be coming out with a new vehicle parking policy on Monday, wherein the restriction on 10 minutes free time which is prevailing now, will be discontinued. The new system will allow all the vehicles coming to the departure level, to drop the passengers (free entry and exit) without any time restriction.

However, parking the vehicle in the non-parking or transit area, will not be permitted after dropping the passengers and penalty will be imposed at the rate of four times the parking charges for 0-30 minutes slab, for respective category of vehicles. This is to avoid congestion in front of the terminal and to enhance convenience to passengers and public.

All private vehicles and the Airport Authority of India authorized car rental operators (currently Ola and Aviation Express) will only be allowed to pick up passengers in front of terminal buildings, free of cost.

All other Yellow Board Vehicles will have to pick up the passengers from the parking area by paying the parking fee or access fee of respective time slab. The minimum amount is `40 for car for 0-30 minutes.



The above system will be implemented using RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) cards. RFID cards will be issued to all vehicles entering the airport, which have to be returned at the exit booth while leaving the airport.

Parking fee will be charged from all vehicles entering the designated parking areas.