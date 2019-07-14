Volunteers attempt waterbody audit sans nod, detained

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eleven volunteers of Arappor Iyakkam were detained on Saturday morning after they tried to carry out a social audit of a waterbody in Tharamani.Police claim the activists were detained as preventive measures as they did not take prior permission from the police and were not accompanied by a government official while auditing Kallukuttai lake.

The lake is filled with garbage, construction debris, weeds and hasn’t been desilted, which prompted the volunteers to visit the lake to chalk out a restoration plan. The volunteers said when they reached the lake to survey the extent of damage, police came and detained them in a nearby marriage hall till evening.

A member said the police asked whether they had got permission. “Only for a gathering in a public space permission should be sought from the police. To restore a waterbody, one needs a letter from the Corporation. But we did neither. What kind of permission does a lake audit need?” he asked.

A volunteer said though Arappor has audited close to 25 lakes since 2016, they had never faced such a problem.