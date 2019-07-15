Counselling at Tamil Nadu Fisheries University begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The counselling process for admission to various courses offered by the Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) kicked off at the Institute of Fisheries Postgraduate Studies at Vaniyanchavadi here on Sunday.

On day one, counselling for the Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BF.Sc) was held and all 160 seats were filled up. The selected students can take admission from July 26, said an official of the university. D Jayakumar, Pro-Chancellor of the university and Minister for Fisheries, issued the admit cards to the selected students. A total of 285 candidates were called for the counselling for BF.Sc course, out of whom 160 were provided admit cards.

Selected candidates with the required cut-off marks were called to attend the counselling for admission to different courses. Counselling for B Tech (Fisheries Engineering), B Tech (Energy and Environmental Engineering) and for B Tech (Fisheries Nautical Technology) courses will be held on July 15 and for the B.Tech (Biotechnology), B.Tech (Food Technology) and BBA (Fisheries Business Management) courses, counselling will be held on July 16.

University officials said information on counselling has also been provided on the university website (www.tnjfu.ac.in). Totally, 285 candidates for B.F.Sc., 145 for B.Tech. (Fisheries Engineering), 158 for B.Tech. (Biotechnology), 167 for B.Tech. (Food Technology), 104 for B.Tech. (Energy &Environmental Engineering), 104 for B.Tech. (Fisheries Nautical Technology) and 75 for B.B.A. (Fisheries Business Management) courses have been called for the counselling. Call letters can be downloaded from the university website, using candidate login ID.