Happiness comes with acceptance

CHENNAI: Celebrating life while living with an irreversible health condition can emotionally incapacitate many of us. But not Sundari Sivasubbu, who has learned to not only seize every day of her life, but also inspire others. As part of the fifth edition of The Happiness Conversations, happinesswalas Avis Viswanathan and Vaani spoke to Sundari about her dreams, life, acceptance, letting go and happiness in their two-hour conversation. The audience at Madras Literary Society on Saturday listened to Sundari in rapt attention.

“Life deals with each person in a unique way. Sundari does not shy away from her vulnerabilities and thoughtfully pens them down in her memoir. While life may put you in tough situations, it will give you someone who will always stand by your side. For Sundari, it’s her family. She does not let her condition limit her but only takes happiness wherever she goes,” said Avis. Sundari was born with cerebral palsy, a neuro-skeletal and muscular condition that limits most physical activities and poses severe challenges in day-to-day living, causing problems with vision, hearing, balancing, coordination, muscle power, and motor skills. But she has never let her physically debilitating condition define or limit her. With a Master’s degree in Communication and a decade’s experience in banking and media, Sundari works as a communication specialist in the CSR division of HCL Foundation. In January 2019, she launched her book, A Bumblebee’s Balcony - Celebrating Life with Cerebral Palsy.

From grappling with inabilities to fighting a thousand battles every day, Sundari’s life has been a rollercoaster of emotions. “Understanding myself has been a life process. My habit of journaling helped me pen down the intense emotions I was feeling. This memoir is a culmination of my thoughts, my reflections, and my inspirations. Despite my physical limitations I’ve decided to express myself with the creative energy within me,” said Sundari.

She expressed her gratitude to her parents and siblings for believing in her and their unconditional support. “I went through my dark phase. A sense of helplessness prevailed when I learned that my condition was only deteriorating. I was also afraid of losing my eyesight, but managed to finish reading a thousand books before that. One of my most memorable experiences was a trip to Cherrapunjee. It was a bumpy ride and there was high risk of water entering my battery-operated wheelchair. Nothing stopped me from living those moments. God has given me the power to realise this much early in life,” said Sundari. Each day is a yatra for Sundari. She does not attribute missed opportunities in life to her physical condition, instead gracefully accepts everything.