Home Cities Chennai

Happiness comes with acceptance

 Celebrating life while living with an irreversible health condition can emotionally incapacitate many of us.

Published: 15th July 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sundari Sivasubbu (left) in conversation with Avis Viswanathan and Vaani

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Celebrating life while living with an irreversible health condition can emotionally incapacitate many of us. But not Sundari Sivasubbu, who has learned to not only seize every day of her life, but also inspire others. As part of the fifth edition of The Happiness Conversations,  happinesswalas Avis Viswanathan and Vaani spoke to Sundari about her dreams, life, acceptance, letting go and happiness in their two-hour conversation. The audience at Madras Literary Society on Saturday listened to Sundari in rapt attention. 

“Life deals with each person in a unique way. Sundari does not shy away from her vulnerabilities and thoughtfully pens them down in her memoir. While life may put you in tough situations, it will give you someone who will always stand by your side. For Sundari, it’s her family. She does not let her condition limit her but only takes happiness wherever she goes,” said Avis. Sundari was born with cerebral palsy, a neuro-skeletal and muscular condition that limits most physical activities and poses severe challenges in day-to-day living, causing problems with vision, hearing, balancing, coordination, muscle power, and motor skills. But she has never let her physically debilitating condition define or limit her. With a Master’s degree in Communication and a decade’s experience in banking and media, Sundari works as a communication specialist in the CSR division of HCL Foundation. In January 2019, she launched her book, A Bumblebee’s Balcony - Celebrating Life with Cerebral Palsy. 

From grappling with inabilities to fighting a thousand battles every day, Sundari’s life has been a rollercoaster of emotions. “Understanding myself has been a life process. My habit of journaling helped me pen down the intense emotions I was feeling. This memoir is a culmination of my thoughts, my reflections, and my inspirations. Despite my physical limitations I’ve decided to express myself with the creative energy within me,” said Sundari. 

She expressed her gratitude to her parents and siblings for believing in her and their unconditional support. “I went through my dark phase. A sense of helplessness prevailed when I learned that my condition was only deteriorating. I was also afraid of losing my eyesight, but managed to finish reading a thousand books before that. One of my most memorable experiences was a trip to Cherrapunjee. It was a bumpy ride and there was high risk of water entering my battery-operated wheelchair. Nothing stopped me from living those moments. God has given me the power to realise this much early in life,” said Sundari. Each day is a yatra for Sundari. She does not attribute missed opportunities in life to her physical condition, instead gracefully accepts everything.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp