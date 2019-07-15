More water for Pallavaram now from quarries

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a few weeks, Pallavaram Municipality will get an additional supply of two MLD sourced from Tirusulam quarry near Alandur. Metro Water and municipality officials confirmed they will split the source between them so that the city and suburbs get an equal share of water from the quarry.

There are three quarries at Tirusulam which can supply five MLD of water for 100 days if drawn daily by both agencies. As these quarries are located close to the city, water pumped from them can be directly let into the distribution lines after treatment, making it a cost-effective option when compared to other quarries.

Also as Pallavaram Municipality does not have a water treatment plant as of now, Metro Water has decided to make use of their modular treatment plant to treat the quarry water. “We informed them that we can supply 2-2.5 MLD of treated water from the quarry and take an additional two MLD for our supply. The four MLD treatment plant at Porur can be easily dismantled and set-up near the quarry to treat the water,” said a senior Metro Water official.

Officials said water in Tirusulam quarries had no trace of extreme pollution as many who continue to live around use it for their daily needs. Water taken by Metro Water will be supplied to Nehru Nagar near Nanganallur which has about 15,000 residents who get erratic supply now. By isolating this locality’s supply from Alandur distribution channel, other areas such as Adambakkam, Ekkaduthangal and Saidapet will get more water.

More borewells

Also, recently the State government sanctioned Rs 5.23 crore to sink seven extra borewells at Velachery, between Chinglepet and Walajabad. Two MLD of groundwater sourced from here will be supplied exclusively for Pallavaram Municipality. “Currently we are extracting five million litres everyday, out of which three MLD is kept aside for Pallavaram. The remaining two MLD is being supplied to 10 other beneficiaries, including Chitalapakkam and Thiruneermalai panchayats,” said a senior official from Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

With all the new sources, Pallavaram will soon get eight MLD. Officials said Pammal and Anakaputhur are currently getting water from a quarry at Pammal, due to which Pallavaram gets a higher share of Palar water. But, water in Pammal quarry will exhaust soon.