Oily effluents spotted once again on Kosasthalaiyar river

Though the offender has not been identified yet, the fishermen feel the effluent is discharged from the outlet pipes of the nearby lubricant industry set up three years ago.

Published: 15th July 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thick patches of oily effluents were spotted again on the Kosasthalaiyar river on Sunday even after officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board inspected the source of discharge late on Saturday. The Kattukuppam fishermen spotted the discharge at 5 pm, spreading up to the Ennore railway bridge.

‘’It was from the same source as on Saturday,” said M Raja (43) of Kattukuppam. The leak has occurred within 24 hours of the inspection by the officials who took a sample for testing. 

“On Sunday about 5 pm, there was a sudden outburst of the effluent and the density was even thicker than the previous day,’’ said the fisherman.

Though the offender has not been identified yet, the fishermen feel the effluent is discharged from the outlet pipes of the nearby lubricant industry set up three years ago. The locals said the ‘brown-coloured’ effluent was seen in the river only after the industry was set up. Meanwhile, official sources said that the TNPCB would inspect the site soon.

