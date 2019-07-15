Partial lunar eclipse for three hours on July 17

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The partial lunar eclipse on July 17 will be visible throughout India and most of Europe, Africa, Central Asia and Indian Ocean, said TN Science and Technology Centre (TNSTC). It said the partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 1.30 am on July 17, the maximum eclipse at 3.01 am and it will end at 4.30 am.

When moon comes diametrically opposite the position of the sun as viewed from the Earth, the shadow of Earth cast by sunlight will have two components - darker shadow and lighter shadow. When a portion of the moon crosses the darker shadow, the eclipse is known as partial eclipse, said a release.

One such eclipse was visible from India on July 27 last year. The next partial phase of the eclipse will be visible from India on November 8, 2022.

TNSTC also said that BM Birla planetarium would make arrangements for public to view the eclipse at Periyar Science and Technology Centre campus, Gandhi Mandapam Road. No entry fee will be charged.