Home Cities Chennai

Restaurants sans parking lot in Adyar eat up the road 

Residents of the area complain that almost 80 per cent of the restaurants both big and small located in Adyar, Besant Nagar and its vicinity are not equipped with parking facilities.

Published: 15th July 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Most eateries do not have space to park four-wheelers  Sushmita Viswanathan

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A slew of eateries have mushroomed in and around Adyar, and so have parking encroachments. Residents of the area complain that almost 80 per cent of the restaurants both big and small located in Adyar, Besant Nagar and its vicinity are not equipped with parking facilities. While some have little space for two-wheelers, car parking is unavailable in most of the eateries.

“One of the famous restaurant chains opened their branch near Aavin Circle recently, sans parking facility. They tell their customers there is valet parking and that we can park vehicles near the MTC bus stop on the road connecting Sardar Patel Road and Besant Avenue. Similarly, there is a beeline of vehicles on either side of Kasturba Nagar Main Road due to the opening of numerous restaurants. How can the civic body permit restaurants to operate like this?,” asked C Ramakrishnan, vice president of Federation of Resident Associations of Adyar (FEDARA).

Concurring, R Vanitha, a resident of Kasturba Nagar, said, “Due to water scarcity, tanker lorries frequent the area. If the lorry stops near one of the eateries on Kasturba Nagar, there won’t even be space for two-wheelers to move forward. Eateries on one side and parked vehicles on the other occupy the road.”

With grants from Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF), the Bus Route Roads department of Chennai Corporation revamped footpaths in 23 stretches in the city at an estimated cost of `22 crore. Of this, eight stretches in Adyar were revamped during end of October 2018, only to be encroached and damaged again. 

On Adyar Second Main Road, a supermarket has allowed parking on pavements for its customers. The footpath along MG Road connecting Adyar and Besant Nagar is encroached by mini-vans and four wheelers.

“Every area in Adyar that has eateries faces this problem of parking encroachments. From Adyar junction to the interior roads, two-wheelers dot either side of the road causing heavy traffic snarls in peak hours. We have been facing the problem for over a decade and the issue is only becoming more severe lately,” said R Venugopalan, a resident of Besant Nagar.

When contacted, the concerned official from the Greater Chennai Corporation said they would look into it at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FEDARA TURIF
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp