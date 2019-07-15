Home Cities Chennai

Small spaces, big changes

With the guidance of Madurai-based Shakthi, Sharaan and his father selected trees and dug space for them.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indigenous plants, recycled and treated water and green space. Sharaan SB, a class 8 student, has set up a forest with these three features at his gated community at Iyyapanthangal. The 12-year-old used the savings from his start-up Drums Circle to plant 101 trees and 25 herbal plants so far.

“We were travelling for a start-up conference to Madurai. Sharaan and I noticed something interesting near Mattuthavani bus stand. A person called Shakthi was trying out interesting rainwater harvesting and water-saving techniques like drip irrigation as part of his start-up called Rainman in a farm. Intrigued and inspired, the two of us spent an hour or so watching him work. Sharaan was determined to implement the same in the city,” said Sakthivel Pannerselvam, Sharaan’s father and entrepreneur who runs a surprise planning company called the6.in.

The father-son duo with the guidance of Shakthi selected the plants and dug space for them. “We went for indigenous species, fruit-bearing trees and herbal plants. For instance, we planted nochi plants to keep mosquitoes away, karpooravalli for the elderly crowd, etc,” said Shakthi. The concept implemented is called Miyawaki forest. The plantation process involves growing multiple plants in a small space. The result is a dense forest in a short span of time. It’s also a technique used to recover forest cover in cities and villages. Small patches of forest in many locations can increase the green belt, and that’s Sharaan’s motive.

“We’ve set up our forest in 1,000 sq ft space. The cost of purchasing plants, labour and digging was around `25,000-`40,000. This kind of set-up can also be done in a 500 sq ft space. It took us roughly two weeks to get everything right,” said Sharaan. The duo believes that it’s an easy method, especially in gated communities and apartments. “Treated water is used in our gardens. They come through pipes and everything is done with permission from the association. We should have a designated person to water these plants otherwise they will die. We are also planning to crowdsource funds. This garden can be set up in any apartment and we’re ready to help them,” said Sharaan.

