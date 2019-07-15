Home Cities Chennai

This cop thriller exposes power play in politics 

 An IAS officer fights against corruption. A town is plagued by heart attacks.

Published: 15th July 2019 07:53 AM

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An IAS officer fights against corruption. A town is plagued by heart attacks. The protagonist is left with no other choice but to risk his life to get to the bottom of this mind-numbing situation amid other life-changing battles. Flipping through the latest novel of author K Vijayakarthikeyan Heart Quake, feels like watching a scene-by-scene depiction of a thriller movie.

“It’s common to think of cholera or dengue for an outbreak. But here it’s a heart attack and that’s the premise for the book although it starts with a political or bureaucratic tone. The book is inspired by what we see on a daily basis. It doesn’t mean to hint at a situation or a person. For instance, the IAS officer is the hero here. He questions atrocities gets blackmailed and is put through trauma. Isn’t it what we see on news often?,” said K Vijayakarthikeyan. The book was launched recently at the Odyssey store in the presence of music composer M Ghibran and director Mysskin. 

Vijayakarthikeyan is a medico-turned-bureaucrat well-known for his popular initiatives as an IAS officer. He has won several awards and accolades for his pioneering work in land, solid waste and urban management. He has authored Once Upon an IAS Exam along with five Tamil bestsellers like Ettum Dhoorathil IAS, Adhuvum Idhuvum, Orey Kallil 13 Maanghai, Jeyippadhu Yeppadi, and Oru Cup Coffee Saapidalama. 

The story revolves around a patriotic IAS officer, Vikram. He decides to expose a corrupt and powerful minister Rudra Pratap Rana (aka RPR), during the latter’s visit to the IAS training academy. The video of Vikram asking the minister some embarrassing questions in front of a packed auditorium goes viral. Instead of having Vikram suspended from service, a vengeful RPR unleashes violence on his family, and to continue the torture, RPR gets Vikram posted as the sub-divisional magistrate in Laxmipur — the politician’s backyard. Meanwhile, a number of people die of a heart attack in the same town and the hero has to solve the mystery.

A common question encountered by the author was if the book was going to be adapted as a film. “I write to vent after long hours at work. It comes spontaneously to me and the script is not meant to be cinematic. It so happened. Again, fiction is easier because there’s no fixed template. I can play around with characters and add elements of humour, romance, and drama. A new story will come soon enough,” he said.

‘Heart Quake’ is priced at Rs 195 on Amazon.

