WATCH | Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central

The videos of the incident captured by the CCTV cameras have been released by the railway cops who have formed a special team to nab the accuse and rescue the boy.

Published: 15th July 2019 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night.

The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-year-old boy sleeping with his parents at the MGR Chennai Central railway station on Sunday night was kidnapped by a middle-aged man. 

The incident was recorded on the CCTV camera at the railway station.  

The railway police have formed a special team to nab the accused and rescue the child. In one of the two videos shared by the police, a boy clad in a red shirt is seen walking on the station premises. The suspected kidnapper in a blue shirt and dark coloured pants is seen following the boy to check if anybody is looking for him.

The second video shows the same man walking on the platform with the kid, who is now sleeping. The video also shows the abductor going to the Park station using the metro rail subway, holding the kid on his shoulder. 

The victim, identified as Somnath, is the son of Ram Singh and Neelavathi Celliwada from Nabarangpur district of Odisha. "The couple worked as daily wagers and rested at the station before starting work the next day. It was around 2.30 AM when Neelavathi raised an alarm after realising that her son was gone," said a member of the railway police. 

The couple immediately informed the railway police who have launched a manhunt to nab the kidnapper. 

