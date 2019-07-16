Armed men attack customers at petrol bunk in Chennai, damage property

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customers who had gone to fill fuel at the petrol bunk at Alapakkam on Sunday night, were in for a big shock when they were chased away by a group of six masked men, who even attacked one of the customers and pushed him off the bike.

A person who witnessed the incident, managed to videotape the incident on his mobile phone from across the road. In the footage, a few masked men, mostly in their early 20s, came on three motorbikes and had sickles in their hands.

In the video, the men were seen hitting a motorist who had come to fill fuel, kicking his bike and throwing the traffic safety cones on him and finally pushing him off his bike. The men also chased the others with sickles when they came to fill fuel.

Police said, the men allegedly pelted stones at the fuel station and attacked the staff and the owner’s son — Pugalendhi, who was calculating the accounts.

During investigation, it was revealed that the men had come in search of one Elavuarasan, who worked at the petrol bunk and when they could not find him, they ransacked the bunk and created a ruckus.

A senior police officer said, Elavuarasan, a resident of the same locality, is suspected to have had a fight with the men over a drug deal. “He had promised the men ganja, and when he did not give it, the men decided to attack him,” added the officer.

“The men first came in search of Elavuarasan at around 11 pm and ransacked the bunk and left. Soon, after they left, the staff informed the police who reached the spot and moved the injured to the hospital and conducted inspection.

"However, the men learnt that the staff had informed the police and came back in a few hours and again damaged the petrol bunk and warned the staff not to inform the police,” said a police source.

The men are also suspected to be under the influence of drugs during the incident. A case has been registered with the Peerkankaranai police station and further investigations are on.