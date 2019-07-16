Home Cities Chennai

Armed men attack customers at petrol bunk in Chennai, damage property

A senior police officer said, Elavuarasan, a resident of the same locality, is suspected to have had a fight with the men over a drug deal.

Published: 16th July 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Video grab showing the men attacking customers at the petrol bunk.

Video grab showing the men attacking customers at the petrol bunk. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customers who had gone to fill fuel at the petrol bunk at Alapakkam on Sunday night, were in for a big shock when they were chased away by a group of six masked men, who even attacked one of the customers and pushed him off the bike.

A person who witnessed the incident, managed to videotape the incident on his mobile phone from across the road. In the footage, a few masked men, mostly in their early 20s, came on three motorbikes and had sickles in their hands. 

In the video, the men were seen hitting a motorist who had come to fill fuel, kicking his bike and throwing the traffic safety cones on him and finally pushing him off his bike. The men also chased the others with sickles when they came to fill fuel.

Police said, the men allegedly pelted stones at the fuel station and attacked the staff and the owner’s son — Pugalendhi, who was calculating the accounts. 

During investigation, it was revealed that the men had come in search of one Elavuarasan, who worked at the petrol bunk and when they could not find him, they ransacked the bunk and created a ruckus.

A senior police officer said, Elavuarasan, a resident of the same locality, is suspected to have had a fight with the men over a drug deal. “He had promised the men ganja, and when he did not give it, the men decided to attack him,” added the officer.

“The men first came in search of Elavuarasan at around 11 pm and ransacked the bunk and left. Soon, after they left, the staff informed the police who reached the spot and moved the injured to the hospital and conducted inspection.

"However, the men learnt that the staff had informed the police and came back in a few hours and again damaged the petrol bunk and warned the staff not to inform the police,” said a police source.

The men are also suspected to be under the influence of drugs during the incident. A case has been registered with the Peerkankaranai police station and further investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alapakkam Chennai Chennai petrol bunk petrol bunk attack
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp