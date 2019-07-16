Expert explains: Justice K Chandru

Justice K Chandru By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: These days banks deduct Rs 100 or Rs 200 from our accounts saying they are ‘SMS charges’ or ‘ATM card maintenance charges’. Since the amount is less, we all ignore. But they are doing this often and could be making a lot of money if they deduct from lakhs of bank account holders. Is it legal for them to do this? Where can one find the list of charges that the banks can legally collect?

— Chitra Ganesh

Visit your local bank branch and ask the manager. He will give you the full list of charges that they can levy from the constituents of the bank.

The state government has banned the use of plastic bags. But can households keeps a small number of plastics bags for their domestic use? Or is that also banned?

— K Janakiraman

Possession of plastic materials is not banned. Only its circulation in public, that is an offence.