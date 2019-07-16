Home Cities Chennai

Kattupalli port expansion to damage Ennore-Pulicat ecosystem, says Jairam Ramesh in Rajya Sabha

Jairam Ramesh has urged the Union Environment Ministry to reject the proposal at the current site and protect Tamil Nadu from further disasters.

Published: 16th July 2019 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Even as the Union government has initiated the clearance process for the mega Adani Kattupalli port expansion, north of Chennai, the resultant environmental concerns have been raised in Rajya Sabha on Monday. 

During the Zero Hour, Karnataka MP and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh, made a mention in Rajya Sabha on how the proposed port expansion would endanger the Ennore-Pulicat ecosystem. 

Ramesh, who took to Twitter to share his statement, says, “The proposed construction of a megaport complex in North Chennai by a private company with dubious environmental credentials, will irretrievably damage the Ennore Pulicat ecosystem with its invaluable mangroves and salt marshes. The Kattupalli island also separates Pulicat lake - the second largest brackish water lake in India - from Bay of Bengal.”

“The Kattupalli dunes protect the hinterland from violent storms and salinity intrusion. The Ennore-Pulicat backwaters absorb rainwater and tidal storm surges. Encroaching these wetlands will place nearly 10 lakh people in the region, at heightened risk of disastrous flooding. Erosion triggered by the port’s breakwaters will breach the narrow barrier separating Pulicat lake from the sea, and merge the lake with the Bay of Bengal. The project threatens the livelihood and security of more than 30,000 fisherfolk who depend on the backwaters and the sea,” Ramesh said. 

He has urged the Union Environment Ministry to reject the proposal at the current site and protect Tamil Nadu from further disasters. Meanwhile, a delegation of leaders from the fishing community has submitted a memorandum to Tiruvallur district collector Mageshwari Ravikumar on Monday, expressing their reservation over the proposed project. 

Narasingh, head, Pulicat Lighthouse panchayat that represents 13 fishing villages, said, “Decline of fishing grounds will leave more than 50,000 people in the lurch, with no alternate livelihoods. Further, any damage to Pulicat lake will affect fisherfolk from more than 45 villages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh Ennore Pulicat Chennai
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp