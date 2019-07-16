Home Cities Chennai

Learning to live the organic way

Semparuthi Nature Health Group and Mannvasanai invited participants to learn the health benefits of cooking with our traditional rice varieties.

Published: 16th July 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Participants at the workshop.

Participants at the workshop.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Halwa from karuppu kavuni rice. Toothpaste from cloves and cinnamon. Napkins naturally-woven from cotton balls. The weekend at Hotel Metro Manor was all about going back to the roots with organic alternatives.

Semparuthi Nature Health Group and Mannvasanai invited participants to learn the health benefits of cooking with our traditional rice varieties and prepare home remedies with kitchen ingredients. 

On the first day, the participants got to learn healthy cooking with traditional rice varieties like thooyamalli, karuthakkaar, maplai samba, kichili samba, poongar and kuzhivedichaa.

The workshop was conducted by Menaka who runs a shop that sells traditional and lesser-known rice varieties called Mannvasanai in Kodambakkam.

“The idea is to expose our younger generation to these varieties. There are about 100 types of rice and only 30 are commonly cultivated. My late husband studied about these varieties in detail for over 10 years, and we have preserved 100 varieties in our shop.

"We have tie ups with farmers, and we give these varieties for cultivation based on demand from our clients. It was his dream to pass on the healthy traditional rice cooking to future generations,” said Menaka.

Participants learned health benefits
of cooking with traditional rice varieties

Diet options that cater to the taste of millennials were taught at the workshop. Some of the delicacies included rice lollipops, kuzhi paniyaram and porridge varieties.

Day two of the workshop focused on methods to make herbal tooth powder, utensil cleaning powder, organic sanitary napkin and 15 other organic products.

“Participants were trained in two types of napkin-making — with cotton balls and with recycled cloth. Next, we learned how to prepare skin care and home cleaning products.

Every powder used for daily use was made with ingredients commonly available in the kitchen or directly collected from nature. The ingredients have vitamins or minerals necessary to nourish the body part depending on where it’s used. For instance, hair powder includes hibiscus and shikakai,” said Bharathi who runs a home-based shop called Dhivyam in Salem. 

“Earlier, people naturally sourced their eatables based on what was grown in the topography of their settlement. With evolving discoveries and the eagerness to explore new tastes, we have missed out the continuity of our traditional food chain. This is an effort to remind people of the healthier options available,” said Maria Belsin, founder of Semparuthi Nature Health Group.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Organic food Chennai organic food
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp