A chance for Chennai youngsters to take part in anti-corruption contest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youngsters of Chennai in the age group of 14-35 years have a chance to take part in a BRICS contest on the theme ‘Together Against Corruption’ organised by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in association with the Central Vigilance Commission and Ministry of External Affairs and Airport Authority of India.

The contest, which will be held in two categories — the Best Poster and the Best Video — is being organised to encourage younger generation to participate in preventing corruption and to develop and use social advertising against corruption.

This will further help foster interaction between society, prosecution authorities and other public authorities in educating the masses on anti-corruption.

To take part in the contest, an applicant must prepare a poster and/or video on the aforementioned topic in accordance with the goals and objectives of the contest. Participants must register a personal account on the official contest website http://anticorruption.life/en .

The international jury for selecting the three top winners of contest will comprise one representative from each participating country. They will vote online. The winners will be felicitated in an award ceremony to be held in Moscow on December 9. If an Indian participant is declared the winner, the DoPT shall bear the travel expenses of the winning participants and accompanying officials. The expenses for accommodation and meals of winners and accompanying persons during their stay in Moscow will be paid by the organiser.

Regional executive director of Airport Authority is spreading the awareness about the contest through banners, distributing pamphlets in the airports, Metro station, in schools, colleges, professional institutions identified in Chennai.

