Ashish Shankharan’s Filmy Kathas on life

Ashish Shankharan’s latest book, speaks about human relationships, relatable characters and is set in the seaside city - Chennai.

The book was launched in Hotel Green Park, Vadapalani.

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the clock tower of Chennai Central in the back and the smell of Sathyam popcorn filling the pages, Ashish Shankharan’s latest book, Filmy Kathas, is set in the seaside city. Told through 12 short stories, the book chronicles various relationships in a familiar setting.

“My first book, Between Reality and Expectation, won me two awards — the 100 Inspiring Authors of India 2018 from The Indian Awaz and the Best Debut Indian Author 2018 from The Author Pages. My editor suggested that I write another book.

"I spoke to a lot of casual readers on what they would look out for in a book, and settled on short stories, because it is easier for them to read when compared to a novel,” says the 20-year-old.

Filmy Kathas speaks about human relationships and relatable characters. It was Shankharan’s intent to create a world with characters that are familiar. “The stories highlight human flaws and uses techniques like poetry and metaphors to tell their story. One of the stories, Umbrella, focuses on relationships between family and couples during the Kargil War,” he says. The book was launched in Hotel Green Park, Vadapalani, on Monday, by singer P Unnikrishnan.

The third-year Engineering student began writing when he was 18 years old, after he joined VIT Vellore. “I began falling into a routine after entering college. I realised that maybe this was not my thing, and I wasn’t happy. That was when I started writing, and it all took off very quickly from then,” he says. Shankharan gets his inspiration from watching documentaries and cinema on various characters and their lives. He avoids reading a lot as he feels it would affect his writing style.
‘Filmy Kathas’ is available in select bookstores and on Amazon for Rs 199

