My Grandmom’s Kitchen: Paatis, pickles & podis

Aswini and Lakshmi have collaborated with Padma Kumar and Arushi Gupta to provide unique flavours of condiments through My Grandmom’s Kitchen.

My Grandmom’s Kitchen products.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
CHENNAI: The ginger chutney is sweet and warm. Its pungency is well balanced with tamarind and jaggery. The gongura chutney is not-so-sour. The garlic, chilli, and cold-pressed oil do the magic. The curry leaves podi is delectable and flavoursome. Is your mouth watering, already? These are from My Grandmom’s Kitchen. 

Little did co-founders Padma Kumar and Arushi Gupta know that a dinner table conversation would change their lives. “My mother and mother-in-law are passionate cooks. They believe in carrying forward traditional methods of cooking without diluting the ingredients or mixing up the measurements. Right from grinding the pastes, sun drying to sheet drying, the step-by-step process is followed to bring in a native touch to the delicacies. We have used no preservatives and the products stay fresh for six months. While we were surprised, it wasn’t the case for ammas’. We are rediscovering some of our grandmothers’ comforting recipes that have been treasured and passed on through generations,” says Padma. 

Fitting ode
Aswini and Lakshmi are the two paatis behind the recipes. Aswini was born in the port city of Vizag. The 79-year-old has lived mostly in Jamshedpur and brings the distinct touch of north India in her preparations. Eighty-one-year-old Lakshmi was born in Bhimavaram near Vijayawada. She has lived most of her life in Rachuru village which is where her love for chutneys blossomed and she mastered the art of traditional cooking. Their cooking has stood the test of time.

Padma & Arushi

Taste of childhood
“The two grandmothers are dynamic. We learn their recipes and try it out at our homes. Then the recipes are replicated at our kitchen in Tada. Podis, chutneys and pickles might be traditionally eaten with rice or tiffin items with a dollop of ghee. That apart, they work wonderfully as marination for vegetables and meat, and dip for crackers. While the recipes are local, the ways of consumption differ,” shares Padma. 

Himalayan pink salt, indigenous ingredients and cold-pressed oil lend intense flavours to these heirloom recipes. The week-old brand has six distinct products. Three chutneys — ginger, gongura and curry leaf —and three podis — idli, garlic and curry masala.

The chutneys are available in 150 gm and podis in 100 gm. The enterprising duo is planning for pairing sessions and actively taking part in pop-ups across the city. They also plan to get on board with grandmothers across the country. “A few people already want to collaborate with us. If we like a recipe, we might visit the grandmother at her home, learn and try them. Stories about these grandmothers and their journeys will also be uploaded on our websites,” says Arushi. The chutneys are priced at Rs 250 and podis at Rs 150.For details, visit their Instagram and Facebook page My Grandmom’s Kitchen or call: 9871827094

