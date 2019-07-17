Route to the roots: Chef G Muthu Kumar talks Ayurvedic diet and more

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: You may have heard of the GM diet, military diet, ketogenic diet. But have you ever sat down to think of what an ayurvedic diet could do for your body? Chef G Muthu Kumar, executive chef at Novotel-IBIS OMR came across Ayurvedic principles of cooking by chance. It was mere curiosity at first but in no time he deep-dived into the fascinating and rich world of Ayurvedic diets and cooking. He took it upon himself to not only practice but also educate others on these simple yet beneficial methods of eating and cooking, that he believes can go a long way to not only understanding the spices in your masala dabba better but also to recognise their significance in your diet.

“Eight years back, when I was going through recipes to create new dishes, I stumbled upon the fact that Indian cuisine is based on Ayurvedic principles,” he says. “I was curious about how something as ancient as Ayurveda is affecting our food habits and cuisine even today. When I began reading, there was not much reference available, so I started delving deep.

Last year, I was asked to do a health talk, but went as a judge instead because I felt that to deliver a talk like that you need to have some fundamentals in place. At this point, I checked for some Ayurvedic courses and enrolled in the Kerala Ayurveda Academy for a two-week Ayurvedic diet and cookery course to understand the context and significance of each ingredient. It was a truly transformative course.”

Know your prakriti

The course had a profound impact on his understanding of food. “It taught me to be more appreciative of the seasons. I understood why it is important to use seasonal food and also developed an understanding of different prakriti (body types/composition) and what food is suitable to which prakriti,” he says. Ayurvedic understanding is based on the inner workings and balancing of the doshas, it is about understanding your body’s software, and how your eating habits can help have a good life.

He explains that prakriti is the determination of dominant biological energies such as vata, pitta and kapha that govern mind-body process that underlies individual health. These three pillars are derived from the five elements — vata is a combination of space and air; pitta of fire and water, and kapha of earth and water. According to chef Muthu, the road to wellness begins with the process of aligning internal energies with the external environment. Even within the family, he says, each member could have a different prakriti and it is important to analyse it.

Sharing knowledge

In the last six months, he has shared his knowledge with over 150 enthusiasts including hotel guests as well as neighbourhood corporate employees of UST Global, Cap Gemini, where he has passionately nudged people to realise the magnitude of benefits in small dietary changes based on choices of food along with changing seasons. “Our ancestors were very smart and knowledgeable. They ingrained certain aspects of our culture and roots that we blindly follow today as customs, but there is much more to it than that. Why is it that we eat particular foods during different festivals?

There is a reason for everything. We are unaware of the science behind the custom. Ugadi pachadi is a good example. It is made with many ingredients and has six different tastes — sweet, salty, bitter, tangy, spicy and sour — that are meant to depict the highs and lows of life. But more than that, it is one dish that gives you everything that you need,” he says. The biggest problem today is that people are unaware of this ancient yet relevant science of eating.

He says that even most chefs do not realise why every ingredient in the spice rack has its own purpose. “I see a huge gap in the understanding of ingredients and ayurvedic principles of cooking among modern chefs,” he says. “No culinary school is teaching students why we are using certain ingredients in our cuisine. It is imperative for chefs to have this knowledge and even people at large to understand their prakriti and eat accordingly.”

Chef Muthu will host a sit-down four-course dinner on July 26 at the Novotel, OMR where participants will interact with the chef and deduce their body type through prakriti analysis. For details, call: 8939880303.

Herbal tea

Ingredients: Water: 4 cups, Cumin seeds: 1 tsp , Coriander seeds: 1 tsp, Dry ginger powder: ½ tsp, Jaggery: to taste

Method of preparation

Roast cumin seeds and coriander seeds separately. Powder the seeds.

Add this powder to water and bring to mild boil, after few minutes add dry ginger powder, add jaggery to taste. Strain and serve.

During the monsoon season, vata manifestation is high in nature, this drink is suitable for a person with vata prakriti or in a season when vata predominance is high.

Six taste ingredients

Madhura (Sweet): Rice, corn, wheat, brown rice, cashew nuts

Amla (Sour): Tamarind, lemon

Lavana (Salt): Salt

Katu (Pungent): Chillies, peppers, asafoetida

Tikta (Bitter): Snake gourd, bitter gourd

Kashaya (astringent): Cauliflower, betelnut, raw banana

Dal Dhaniya shorba Ingredients

Green moong dal: ½ cup cleaned and soaked for an hour, Chopped onion: 1, medium, Ginger: 1 tbsp (chopped), Garlic: 1 tbsp (chopped), Cumin seeds: 1 tbsp, Coriander powder: 1 tsp, Turmeric powder: 1/3 tsp, Ghee: 1 tbsp, Fresh coriander leaves: 2 tbsp (chopped), Juice of half a lemon, Fresh green chilies: 1 tbsp, Salt to taste

Method

Mix together moong dal, chopped onion, ginger, green chilies, turmeric powder, coriander powder, salt and chopped garlic.

Add five times water and boil it. Simmer till the dal becomes soft, blend the mixture and strain.

Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds.

Add pureed dal, and bring it to boil. Add lemon juice and garnish with coriander leaves.

Lamb soup

Ingredients

Lamb leg: 600 g, Lamb chops: 250 g (cut into small chunks), Ghee: 150 g, Onions: 200 g (half sliced, half chopped), Green cardamom: 4 pcs, Cloves: 4 pcs, Cinnamon stick: 2 pcs, Bay leaf: 2 pcs, Coriander powder: 2 tsp, Red chilli powder: 1 tsp, Turmeric: 1 tsp, Ginger garlic paste: 5 tbsp, Flour: 2 tsp, Gram flour: 2 tsp, Garam masala: 1 tsp, Green cardamom powder: ¼ tsp, Mace powder: ¼ tsp, Salt to taste

Method

Heat 125 grams of ghee, add sliced onions, sauté till golden brown, add lamb, chopped onions, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, bay leaves, and cook till liquid is evaporated.

Add coriander, red chili powders, turmeric and salt, stir, add ginger garlic paste and cook till fat leaves masalas.

Add sufficient water for the lamb to become tender, toast both flours in ghee to let go the raw flavours, add little lamb stock to make a slurry, and add it carefully to main stock.

Continue to cook till smooth, finish with garam masala, green cardamom powder, mace powder, check seasoning serve hot.