Home Cities Chennai

Royapuram's MS Koil Street may open for all vehicles tomorrow

Buses and lorries were diverted through West Mada Church Road as a major part of the MS Koil Street, which leads to Ennore, caved in.

Published: 17th July 2019 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Part of the MS Koil Street that caved in.

Part of the MS Koil Street that caved in. (Photo | D SAMPATHKUMAR, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The massive road cave-in at Royapuram remained unattended for the second consecutive day as it took a whole day for the CMWSSB officials to inspect the 100-year-old underground sewage pipe, which had exploded on Monday afternoon. It is believed the pipe explosion was caused due to excessive gas concentration. 

Buses and lorries were diverted through West Mada Church Road as a major part of the MS Koil Street, colloquially called as Kalmandam Road which leads to Ennore, caved in. Due to this, heavy traffic jam persisted on Monday and Tuesday.  

“Due to clogging of sewage, excess pressure must have been applied from the pumping station. Thus, the part where the gas concentration was higher, exploded,’’ said a CMWSSB official. 

On Monday at 3 pm, traffic police personnel spotted the road caving-in. “It was only a small part initially, but at around 3.45, a massive chunk of the road went inside,’’ said a traffic police official, who was manning the Kalmandapam junction at the time. Immediately, the whole spot was cordoned and traffic was diverted, said the personnel. 

According to police, once the road caved in, excess sewage from the pipe leaked all over the place. Immediately, Corporation and Metro Water officials arrived at the spot.

“While we inspected the spot, we found two big openings in the pipe. We are currently working to fix the pipe which was built during the British period,’’ said the CMWSSB official, adding that only after that, they could come to a plan to fix the road.

The official said the pipe would be fixed by Wednesday night and the road is likely to be open for all vehicles again from Thursday morning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Royapuram Royapuram rad cave MS Koil Street
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp