Sweat, spotlight, satisfaction: A fitness enthusiast’s crowning glory

KV Navya

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every morning, Kushboo Dinesh had different excuses to skip jogging. Weighing 94 kg, she was insecure to run or exercise in front of others. “My nickname was fatty, all through school and college days. Getting bullied was an everyday routine, and after failed attempts to lose weight, I lost hope,” she says. She often dressed in baggy t-shirts and a pair of faded jeans. She ducked and dodged when her friends clicked pictures during vacations.

Cut to 2019, Kushboo is no longer the camera-shy girl hiding inside shapeless clothes. She struts on stage in body-hugging evening gowns and embraces the spotlight as the reigning Miss Fem-Mae South, a beauty pageant that she won recently.

Her journey from an obese teenager to a fit 27-year-old was not achieved by a crazy crash diet or overtime exercise, but slow and steady training, dance and a little control over diet.

“I am a public relations professional, so I attend numerous events and parties. Whenever I used to see somebody pull off a pretty dress with elan, I wanted to do it too. But with all the flab, I lacked confidence,” she says.

Towards the end of 2015, when she was attending her gym sessions once or twice a week, she was introduced to Zumba.

“Any day, dance is more fun than exercise and if it comes with an added benefit of shedding a few kilograms, there’s nothing better. But, once I started losing weight, I was a regular at the gym too. More than anything, I started feeling fresh and alive,” says the 27-year-old.

But, Kushboo too fell for the ‘starve yourself in the name of diet’ bait. “I used to do high-intensity workouts and I had cut down on my meals. Because of this, injuries during the exercise increased as my body was becoming weak. I lost only a few kilos despite not eating at all. That was when I consulted a nutritionist,” she says.

Despite being a vegetarian, Kushboo did not opt for protein supplements. Her day started with a glass of warm water with lemon and honey, one red banana and an apple before workout; ragi or sprouts for breakfast; salad, roti, vegetables and dal for lunch; dark chocolate with half cup of milk (without sugar) for supper and a small cup of any ragi-based dish for dinner. Her day used to end with a glass of green tea. She opted for almonds and dates for mid-meal cravings.

With a combination of proper diet, weight and functional training coupled with Zumba, she lost as much as 11 kilos in three months. “Evening supper is the most important meal of your day. You can even eat a bowl of fruits and that is what controls the portion of your food for dinner. Managing all this with work was certainly difficult, but the workout was giving me more energy. After continuing the routine for about nine months, I lost 29 kg and now I weigh 65 kg,” says Kushboo.

She has maintained her weight since 2017 with crossfit and functional training. “Something as simple as the desire to wear a pretty dress can help you achieve a goal which you never thought you could. All you need is a goal and strong desire,” she says.

It was her father’s dream to see her walk on a ramp and he was the one who registered her for Miss Fem-Mae 2019. “I initially joined the competition only for him, but it gave me so much confidence. If somebody who was 94 kg could win a beauty pageant just three years later, anybody can do anything,” she says. In June of this year, Kushboo was crowned Miss Fem-Mae South by Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas.