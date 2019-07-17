When walls come alive with aesthetic designs

Home Cities Chennai

Since then, Gulechha has gone on to paint 97 walls in the Chennai, and is currently working on her 98th wall.

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : When Jagruti Gulechha was watching one of her favourite serials, she noticed that a character had a beautifully painted wall. Enamoured by the design and the idea, she tried to recreate the wall in her home in Indira Nagar, in 2012. 

“I don’t even remember which serial it was from, but I remember the wall so clearly. I didn’t have a teacher or a mentor, so I experimented at first. I used fabric paint, then oil paints, and finally settled on regular wall paint,” says the 45-year-old. By 2013, she took this up as a hobby, and received her first professional order in 2014.

Since then, Gulechha has gone on to paint 97 walls in the city, and is currently working on her 98th wall. The process can take anywhere from two days to two months, depending on the design and her customer’s requirements. Gulechha does creative wall painting work for homes and corporates. 

“I learned mural art from a college friend in 1995, just after college. It’s funny to look back at it now, because it means I’ve always had a fascination with walls. I usually do a lot of abstract art and Warli art, but I adjust depending on what the customer wants,” she says.

One of her most intricate works had 27 individual paintings and took two months to complete. The job can be physically demanding, but she usually takes the help of daily-wage painters to assist her. She also holds workshops and teaches basic techniques on canvas. With her family’s support, she is able to juggle being a mother and professional artist.

“I really think that I’ve made it in life, and that I’m more than a mother and a homemaker — even though those are fulfilling in itself. I may not be where I thought I would when I was younger, but I am happy,” she says.For details, visit her Instagram page @mybeautifulwalls, her Facebook page Beautiful Walls, or call her at 9551233303

