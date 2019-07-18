‘Advertising and agriculture are evergreen’: Suresh Kumar

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Advertising and event management can be an exceedingly demanding space to be in. It is also one that is constantly evolving and changing. Remaining relevant, creative and making sound business decisions is all part of the job. While this may seem daunting to others, for Suresh Kumar S, managing director, Krish Events, it is not a chore. He believes in the power of advertising and the tremendous scope that it offers. In a chat with CE, he speaks of his expectations of the industry going forward.

What are the trends that you are noticing in the market today?

As an advertising-cum-event management firm, I have noticed that the market is rapidly growing and changing. Advertising is something where the demand is only going up. Every day, there are new products in the market that need to be marketed and advertised so it is a segment that will keep growing. When it comes to event management, the scenario is a little different because it is something that requires scale and creativity. There is demand, but it is more niche.

Do you see advertising increasingly moving towards digital rather than traditional forms of advertising?

There is a lot of growth in the digital space. As of now, 15-20% of the revenue comes in from this emerging space. However, this is a space that is more popular with those below 40 years, whereas the purchasing power and buying capacity lies with those between the ages of 30-50 years. Hence, traditional media is still very relevant in India. It forms the largest chunk of our revenue and cannot be ignored. But, I do see this changing in about 10 years or so.

When it comes to exhibitions, what is it that makes them so popular?

We organise a lot of consumer expos and corporate events. These exhibitions and expos are here to stay. I only see them getting bigger as time goes on because they provide the customer with a lot of variety under one roof. They are also a great way for families to bond as it becomes like an outing.

What makes it different from a mall is that the stores are the same in a mall, whereas with different exhibitions, there is a lot of variety. It won’t be the same shops every time which means that there will be new products every time. Now, even large corporates are getting into retail. It means that exhibitions on a larger scale will take place and growth in advertising will only continue.

What do you see as a great area of interest for customers and shoppers in Chennai specifically?

The food and culinary space is a very exciting one. It has the potential for huge reach. I have seen that post-Jallikattu, there has been a tremendous interest in traditional food, and events that serve authentic food are very successful. Another area that is doing very well is the organic space. If it is either traditional or organic, there are a lot of takers for it in Chennai.

How did Krish Events come along and where do you see it fitting into the competitive world of media, advertising and events?

I am a software engineer who has also been into agriculture. It is something that I always had a passion for and I have been responsible for experimenting with many plantations successfully. If you ask me, the two evergreen fields will be agriculture and advertising, which is what prompted me to get into advertising. It has been three years since we began Krish Events, and in this short time we have managed to carve our niche and compete with the large players. It is something that gives us a lot of pride.