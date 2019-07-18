Home Cities Chennai

ATMs: Look before you use

With a customer recently finding a skimmer device at an Ayanavaram kiosk, police have urged public to be extra cautious.

Published: 18th July 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations, Amit Bandre)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: City police have asked public to be watchful while using ATM machines as a customer recently found a data skimmer and micro camera installed at a kiosk in Ayanavaram. He alerted the bank officials and police, who removed the devices. The bank fraud wing of Central Crime Branch has launched a hunt for the suspects. 

Police say 45-year-old R Gopi Krishna went to an SBI ATM on Constable Road Tuesday night. “His ATM card got stuck in the machine. When he tried to pull it out, the skimmer got dislodged,” said assistant commissioner Balamurugan. “Realising there should be a camera, he looked around and found a small metallic strip above the keypad and a micro camera attached to it.” 

amit bandre

HOW THEY WORK     
Skimmer is a small device which, when installed over an ATM card slot, can record secret details coded in the magnetic strip of cards. The camera, meanwhile, will record the user’s PIN when they enter it to withdraw cash. “Skimmer machines record ATM card details as binary codes,” says an official from the bank fraud division.

“The information is stored along with the time when the card was inserted. Later, the criminals return to the ATM centre and collect the skimmer and camera. They run the data through a software which will decode the card number and other details. They will get the corresponding PIN from video recordings,” the official added.  

BIG RACKET?
Police say that usually, a group of techies are involved in the next stages, producing more duplicate cards. The network is usually big and the person making the card would seldom know the person withdrawing cash. If the card has interna tional access, it will be sent to other countries where they have members of the racket. Cards that do not have international access is used in other cities are States.

In most such cases, an official said, cards are used by criminals from other States. “They ensure to do it this way because it increases the response time of customers and banks. By the time a customer realises he has lost money, lodges complaint, and the bank seeks permission from other banks in other states to get details of those who accessed the card, it’s too late.”  

Officials say criminals usually target ATM kiosks which do not have a fulltime security personnel. They note the type of machine used and make specific skimmers and cameras. “It takes them not more than 10 seconds to install the devices.” Officials are now scanning CCTV visuals recorded over the last one month to identify the culprits.

FIR against cop for trying to coerce woman
Chennai: An FIR has been filed against a police constable for allegedly trying to force a woman to marry him. The victim, working as a nurse in a government hospital, was in a relationship with the police constable, Vignesh. “Both the families opposed the relationship and the duo decided to part ways. However,  Vignesh contacted the victim again and threatened her to marry him,” said an officer. 

Dad ‘attacks’ youth over 
girl’s love affair Chennai: The Ambattur police have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly attacking a youngster with a knife after the latter refused to marry his daughter after living with her for over three months. While the accused Sakthivel has been remanded in judicial custody, the victim, D Lawrence (25) has been admitted at a private hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Chennai police ATM bank fraud
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp