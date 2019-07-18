Home Cities Chennai

Chandrayaan-2 mission launch likely on July 22

While the launch vehicle is currently undergoing elaborate qualification tests, top scientists are in a huddle to fix the best possible launch date and time.

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Indian Space Research Organisation has rectified the ‘minor’ technical snag in Cryogenic Upper Stage of GSLV-MkIII, which forced authorities to call-off Chandrayaan-2 mission on Monday. The authorities are now planning to launch the lunar mission on July 22, sources at Sriharikota told Express.

While the launch vehicle is currently undergoing elaborate qualification tests, top scientists are in a huddle to fix the best possible launch date. Chandrayaan-2 mission is led by two women scientists Muthayya Vanitha, who is the Project Director and Ritu Karidhal, Mission Director. 

According to sources, initially officials thought of July 20 launch, but now they have reportedly fixed July 22 for the launch. This time, it may be a day launch unlike Monday’s ‘unsuccessful’ 2.51 am launch. ISRO is likely to make the announcement in a day or two. 

Scientists said selection of precise launch window is crucial. The spacecraft has to reach the desired orbit burning less fuel and allow lander and rover to conduct experiments for a maximum period of one full Moon day, which is equivalent to 14 Earth days.

