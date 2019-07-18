Chandrayaan-2 mission launch likely on July 22

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Indian Space Research Organisation has rectified the ‘minor’ technical snag in Cryogenic Upper Stage of GSLV-MkIII, which forced authorities to call-off Chandrayaan-2 mission on Monday. The authorities are now planning to launch the lunar mission on July 22, sources at Sriharikota told Express.

While the launch vehicle is currently undergoing elaborate qualification tests, top scientists are in a huddle to fix the best possible launch date. Chandrayaan-2 mission is led by two women scientists Muthayya Vanitha, who is the Project Director and Ritu Karidhal, Mission Director.

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan-2 mission launch postponed due to technical snag

According to sources, initially officials thought of July 20 launch, but now they have reportedly fixed July 22 for the launch. This time, it may be a day launch unlike Monday’s ‘unsuccessful’ 2.51 am launch. ISRO is likely to make the announcement in a day or two.

Scientists said selection of precise launch window is crucial. The spacecraft has to reach the desired orbit burning less fuel and allow lander and rover to conduct experiments for a maximum period of one full Moon day, which is equivalent to 14 Earth days.

Discussion on ways to tap plasmonics

Nearly 120 leading scientists and students from across the country’s leading institutes and laboratories discussed ways to tap plasmonic and photonic nanomaterials technology and their applications to material sciences, including chemical and biological sciences, at a three-day conference which concluded at Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) on Wednesday