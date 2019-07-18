Home Cities Chennai

Checkmate to polio with medals, wins and laurels

Tiruchy-based Jennitha started learning chess when she was seven years old, she took her love for the game and the country to a global level.

Jennitha won her sixth international gold recently.

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: One morning while teaching his class 8 students — Will of Steel, a book on the success of disabled persons in sports — G Kanickai Irudayaraj had a eureka moment. He felt a surge of confidence and hope for his daughter S Jennitha, who was struck with polio when she was three.

Tiruchy-based Jennitha started learning chess when she was seven years old. Over the years, with practice and determination, she took her love for the game and the country to a global level. 

She won the International Physically Disabled Chess Association (IPCA) World Individual Chess Championship 2019 Women’s Title in Slovakia held from June 28 to July 6. This is her sixth international gold. Jennitha first tasted victory when she participated at a school chess competition in Campion High school, Tiruchy in 1996 and won the first prize “I felt very encouraged after bagging that first prize. I participated in all competitions in Tiruchy district after that and won many medals,” says the 32-year-old.

She participated in her first international tournament in 2007 in the 8th IPCA championship. She won the silver medal and stood first in the junior category. After that, Jennitha participated in several world championships and won gold in the IPCA championship for five years in a row from 2013 to 2017. She practices for eight hours every day.

Her father travels with her around the world, spending every last penny on her. “I am a sportsman. I came first in college championships in long jump and high jump. I have spent my life’s savings on her and it’s been worth it,” says the proud father.

Beneath her smiling face and calm demeanour is a Jennitha who has battled life’s challenges. While a normal player would participate in 12-13 tournaments a year, she was able to participate in only three or four.

“This is because it’s difficult for people with disabilities to participate in tournaments in India because there are no ramps, special toilet facilities and, sometimes, no lifts. Mobility is the biggest challenge in India. That’s why many foreigners don’t participate,” she says. 

She recounts a tournament in New Delhi where the elevator didn’t work. Her father had to lift her three floors. Owing to lack of facilities in India, she mainly participates in international tournaments. Government support and recognition only came in 2015 when she won her third gold at the IPCA world championship.

After that, the Sports Authority of India has sponsored all her international tournaments. Jennitha believes that success will come to those who accept defeat. She says every sportsman must have a tremendous amount of self-confidence. Her next goal is to win more gold medals at the 2022 Asian Paragames. She also wants to become a grandmaster and coach.

“I want to tell all those with disabilities to do whatever they love. Concentrate and focus on what you want. Effort and hard work will surely yield results,” says Jennitha. Irudayaraj’s proudest moment was when Jennitha won four medals at the 2018 Asian Paragames. He hopes one day she will also win the Arjuna Award.

