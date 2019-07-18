Keeping it lite

Home Cities Chennai

Sanjeeta KK loves to jot down recipes from magazines, try new delicacies, collect cookbooks and update her blog with healthy alternatives.

Published: 18th July 2019

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Food is comforting, relaxing and a creative outlet for Sanjeeta KK. It evokes nostalgia and connects her with people. After spending a few years in the corporate world, she gradually returned to her passion for food in 2008 with her blog Lite Bite.

Here’s an intuitive mother of two donning multiple roles as a food blogger, recipe developer and a commercial food stylist. The home chef has an extensive experience in the food industry for more than a decade.

“My obsession with food began at an early age but it wasn’t until my early 20s when I started experimenting in my kitchen. I remember trying out my first traditional dish —  dal dhokli, small discs made with wheat flour and cooked in dal — for a few colleagues at home in New Delhi. The discs dissolved in the gravy and we had to make do with thick lentil slurry which everyone obliged to drink as soup,” she shares. But her love for cooking was passed on to her children as well and they too help her cook, especially dal dhokli.

“This is one recipe which keeps my children occupied in making it. They call it ‘Rajasthani pasta’ and love to create their shapes of dhokli. These bonds and memories associated with food are what keep me motivated to cook more and share the same on my social media pages,” says Sanjeeta, a resident of Virugambakkam. She holds a Bachelors degree in Science and Masters in Economics and Business Management. 

Sanjeeta was born and raised in Udaipur. Here, food began to fascinate her. She’s married to a south Indian and settled in Chennai for more than 20 years. She now appreciates and follows the cooking, culture and customs of both these states with equal enthusiasm. “My husband is my biggest strength. Little did I know that my blog would change the world for me.

It has opened the doors for new career opportunities. I started getting food styling projects and now I am a professional food stylist who has completed close to 100 television commercials and various advertising shoots for restaurants, cookbooks and consumer brands. I have strolled along on my food journey, through self-learning, reading and gaining valuable insights from my friends and other food bloggers. I was never a confident writer or a photographer...blogging has certainly improved me for the better,” she says. Sanjeeta shares vegetarian recipes, eggless baking and low-calorie festive desserts on her blogs. 

She also runs a business project called OGMO. “Every business starts with an idea, and ours was breakfast. Our story began with the desire to create an alternative to the morning kitchen rituals that felt like work. Our aim is to bring some of our traditional grains (minor millets) back to our table.

These mixes are completely cooking-free, healthy without any preservatives and are perfect for people with busy lifestyle. OGMO products are already available at many supermarkets in Chennai and online portals,” she says. There are times when hectic lifestyle, family commitments and other responsibilities keep her passion at bay. But, she always finds a way out and does not let anything deter her from pursuing her dreams. Sanjeeta’s hands are now full with various cooking projects.

Beetroot millet roti

Ingredients
Beetroot: 1, Pearl millet flour: 1 cup, Wheat flour: 1 cup, Sesame seeds: 2 tbsp, Chopped coriander leaves: 2 tbsp, Curd: 1 tbsp, Chilly powder: 1/2 tsp, Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp, Salt: 1/2 tsp, Water to knead atta, Oil to shallow fry

Method

  • Peel and grate beetroot.
  • Add all the ingredients in a large bowl and combine well. Add very little water to knead the dough (you might need just a few teaspoons, as grated beetroot and curd will be enough to bind it).
  • Divide the dough into small balls and roll out into rotis dusting it with dry wheat flour.
  • Place the beet millet rotis on a hot tawa and cook on both sides for a few minutes. Use a little oil to make it more crisp and tasty.
