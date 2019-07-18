Massive cracks in new approach road near Arakkonam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Within a month after being thrown open for transportation, a road extending from a bridge near Arakkonam, developed a massive crack, leaving commuters in shock over the safety of the structure.

During the rains that lashed the City for the past three days, the approach road of the bridge on Kallar on the Arakkonam - Kancheepuram road, developed cracks. The cracks have left the road with huge pits in several places, leaving the soil on the verge of landslide.

The 12 metre-bridge was built at the cost of Rs 6.49 crore under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme, by the Construction and Maintenance wing of State highways and was inaugurated on June 21.

The locals said the old Kallar bridge was damaged nearly ten years ago and the new bridge was built after prolonged delay. “The potholes in the extended road, were so deep that in case a wheel of a bus or truck got struck in the pits, there are likely chances for the vehicle to topple,” said S Shankar, a regular commuter from Thirumalpur.

The bridge located on

The Madras-Chengalpet-Kancheepuram-Arakkonam-Tiruttani (SCKAT) road receives huge vehicular traffic and provides connectivity to over 100 villages between Arakkonam and Kancheepuram. When contacted, a senior highways official said the contractor had dug up the corners of the approach road to lay crashguard but has not finished the road.

“We have now closed the pits with concrete. For any river bridges, retaining wall will be built for a few metres on both sides of the approach road so as ensure that bridge carriageway and road are at the same height. But at Kallar, there was no such provision during construction. Works to strengthen the bridge building retaining wall will be taken up next year.”