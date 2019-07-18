Home Cities Chennai

Paati-grandson duo recreates filmy magic

SN Parthasarathy's posts TikTok and musica.ly videos on his Instagram page, @akshay_partha, which has over 53,000 followers.

SN Parthasarathy and S Chellam

SN Parthasarathy and S Chellam

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : At around 10.30 pm, SN Parthasarathy was watching a music video on his phone. His grandmother, S Chellam, entered the room to see what he was doing, and they began listening to the song Chinna Machan from Charlie Chaplin 2 together. He then decided to teach the 75-year-old the dance steps and post the now-viral video on social media.

SN Parthasarathy’s Instagram page
has over 53,000 followers 

That was where it all began for the grandmother and grandson duo. “I would teach my grandmother a few simple steps and record. She feels comfortable enough to do these dances and dialogues because it’s with me,” said the 21-year-old.

All their videos are posted on his Instagram page, @akshay_partha, named after his childhood nickname, Akshay. He also posts TikTok and musica.ly videos on the page, which has over 53,000 followers.

“My grandmother knows what TikTok is because she used to see news reports about it on television. When we posted our first video, she saw how many likes we were getting — at least a thousand every minute — and she was really surprised. She asked me if this is all that kids do on the Internet these days,” shared Parthasarathy, who works as an advocate.

Their most recent video to go viral was a recreation of actor Suriya’s collar dance from the film NGK. “Many people like our videos because we post positive content. They respond well to such content. I read out a lot of the comments to my grandmother.

One comment said that my grandmother reminds them of their grandmother who had just passed away, and that it made them happy to see her,” said Parthasarathy. Aside from their videos on the Internet, Parthasarathy said that their relationship was that of a regular grandmother and grandson. He spends his time talking or watching serials with her.

