Home Cities Chennai

Skrat's concert: A night of high energy headbanging

Skrat, one of the city’s well-known heavy rock bands turned 13 a few days back, the band will perform on Friday at Novotel Hotel, Chamiers Road.

Published: 18th July 2019 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Skrat will perform songs from their albums — The Bison, The Queen.

Skrat will perform songs from their albums — The Bison, The Queen.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Skrat, one of the city’s well-known heavy rock bands turned 13 a few days back. What better way to celebrate than croon along and headbang as they play their popular tracks?

Head to G Bar at Novotel Chennai, Chamiers Road on Friday for an electric evening where the three-piece band will perform their best-loved songs in addition to some fresh music. The band has TT Sriram on guitar and vocals, Jhanu Chanthar on bass guitar and Tapass Naresh on drums.

“We will be playing a mix of songs from all our four albums,” said Sriram. “We will also be playing a few new songs, and as it always is with Skrat shows, it will be high energy and people can expect to have a lot of calories burnt by the end of the day!” 

He went on to add that it was ‘something big’ that Novotel, Chamiers Road was doing by getting a heavy rock band to perform at their bar. “It will be a 90-minute concert. We will be performing songs from our albums — The Bison, The Queen and Bring out the big guns. My favourite picks from what we will be performing are Full Monty, Revolution, and Gunslinger.

We have some new songs that we will be performing too,” he said. The band will perform on Friday at Novotel Hotel, Chamiers Road. Entry fee is Rs 500, fully redeemable. For more details, call 9840172555. Gates open at 8 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Skrat Chennai Novotel Hotel concert
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp