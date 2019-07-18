Skrat's concert: A night of high energy headbanging

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Skrat, one of the city’s well-known heavy rock bands turned 13 a few days back. What better way to celebrate than croon along and headbang as they play their popular tracks?

Head to G Bar at Novotel Chennai, Chamiers Road on Friday for an electric evening where the three-piece band will perform their best-loved songs in addition to some fresh music. The band has TT Sriram on guitar and vocals, Jhanu Chanthar on bass guitar and Tapass Naresh on drums.

“We will be playing a mix of songs from all our four albums,” said Sriram. “We will also be playing a few new songs, and as it always is with Skrat shows, it will be high energy and people can expect to have a lot of calories burnt by the end of the day!”

He went on to add that it was ‘something big’ that Novotel, Chamiers Road was doing by getting a heavy rock band to perform at their bar. “It will be a 90-minute concert. We will be performing songs from our albums — The Bison, The Queen and Bring out the big guns. My favourite picks from what we will be performing are Full Monty, Revolution, and Gunslinger.

We have some new songs that we will be performing too,” he said. The band will perform on Friday at Novotel Hotel, Chamiers Road. Entry fee is Rs 500, fully redeemable. For more details, call 9840172555. Gates open at 8 pm.