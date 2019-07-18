Home Cities Chennai

The shooting stars: Sisters from Madurai grab medals in International U-12 Archery Championship

Abirami and Bala Abinaya were India’s shining stars at the YB Seputeh International U-12 Archery Championship held in Malaysia.

Published: 18th July 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

​ The sisters were among the six participants representing India .

​ The sisters were among the six participants representing India .

By Keerthana M Sundaram
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding the bow in their hands, which is probably twice their size, they draw all their attention and nock the arrow which releases in a flash. Bringing laurels to the country, 12-year-old Bala Abirami and 10-year-old Bala Abinaya were India’s shining stars at the YB Seputeh International U-12 Archery Championship held in Malaysia recently.

They were among the six participants representing India. Abirami bagged the second place while Abinaya bagged the third place. 

Coming from a middle-class family in Madurai, taking up an expensive sport like archery wasn’t easy for the girls and their parents. The duo trained on a semi-professional kit for a while before borrowing a professional one from an acquaintance. “In 2016, my school gave me an option to learn archery as an extra-curricular activity. It sparked an interest in me and I started practicing the sport every day. Even after changing schools, I continued the practice.

My parents were supportive and they bought me a semi-professional archery kit. I started training occasionally under Madhan Kumar from Arjuna Archery Federation of Tamil Nadu, a leading archery coach in the state. He trains us when he visits Madurai. It was only through him that we came to know about various state-level and national-level tournaments,” says Abirami.

Unassuming about her victory, Abinaya says, “I used to accompany my sister to her practice sessions. Watching her practice inspired me to take it up too. I started practising this year.”

A month before the tournament, coach Madhan Kumar trained them for three days. After that, they practised at the Madakulam, Madurai, ground from 6 am till evening. Their enthusiasm and strong will helped them win the medals, says their father N Chellapandian, who accompanied them to all the practice sessions. “We acquired an archery board and stand for practice with the help of the coach.

The girls spent the entire day at the ground trying to get better at aiming. Both used to play despite being tired.”This is Abinaya’s first major archery tournament; Abirami has participated in several district-level and state-level games and won laurels. “This was our first-ever tournament outside India. We are excited as well as nervous. We interacted with kids from Indonesia, Malaysia and Korea, and learned about how they trained themselves,” the duo shares.

Lauding their perseverance, Kumar, says, “Their success at this level is an indicator of their calibre and a positive mindset. They will achieve many more laurels in the future.” Arjuna Archery Federation of Tamil Nadu is planning to train more kids in Madurai, he shares.But the sweet success came with bitter challenges. Nurturing a costly sport was not easy for their parents. C Sangeetha, the duo’s mother, says, “The government needs to recognise and support players who excel in it.

The semi-professional kit we bought for our kids cost us about `20,000. However, they could not use it for the international tournament. For the just-concluded tournament, we had borrowed a kit from an acquaintance we came to know through the coach. The travel and accommodation expenses for the tournament were also taken care of by us.

The government should come forward and support sports like archery too. They should improve the infrastructure and provide financial aid to sportpersons,” she shares.But no challenge seems insurmountable for this sister duo who have their eyes on the next destination — the U-12 Archery World Cup, which will be held in China in December 2019. (To support the sisters, call at 9942709782)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Archery Championship Sisters archery madurai
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp