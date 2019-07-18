Home Cities Chennai

Two held for kidnapping ‘fraudster’

With the help of Ramanathapuram police, a Chennai police team nabbed the two men and rescued Karthikeyan.

Kidnap

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men who allegedly kidnapped a 28-year-old man who cheated them after promising to get them government jobs, were arrested on Wednesday. Police said K Karthikeyan (28)  of Valluvar Nagar at Minjur was running a consultancy firm at Ekkaduthangal.

On July 9, he went to drop his sister at Aminjikarai and did not return to office. On July 10, his father Kandasamy received a phone call that he should pay Rs 60 lakh for son’s release. Police traced the phone number to Ramanathapuram.

With the help of Ramanathapuram police, a Chennai team nabbed the two men and rescued Karthikeyan. The arrested were identified as K Gopinath (35) and S Kannan (40) both natives of Ramanathapuram. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that Karthikeyan had promised to get them government jobs and got Rs 10 lakh from each of them. The duo neither got the job nor got their cash back, police said.

