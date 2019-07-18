Two murdered in separate incidents; one arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men were murdered in the city on Tuesday night in different incidents.

In the first incident, a 30-year-old man, who was working as a security guard, was found dead at his house in Guindy on Wednesday. Police have launched for his friend who is missing and suspect him to have murdered the man.

Jaganath Rawath stayed with Rabbi Moji (40), Santhosh (44) and Yashwanth (36), all hail from Odisha and worked as security guards at a private company in the city.”For the last two days, Jaganath did not go for work and remained in the room and on Wednesday morning, when Rabbi and Santhosh reached the house, they found Jaganath dead and Yashwanth missing,” said a police officer.

The friends tried to call Yashwanth who did not respond to the calls. Based on this, Guindy police have registered a case and launched a hunt for Yashwanth.

In another incident, a 19-year-old youth was murdered by a man at Pammal. “The victim, Osama Khadhar, a resident of Bhavani Nagar in Polichalur, had a fight with one Mohammed Aleem over a money dispute. In a fit of rage, Aleem allegedly stabbed Osama,” said a police officer. Police arrested Aleem.