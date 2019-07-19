Home Cities Chennai

District count up as Chengalpattu, Tenkasi join list

Will be carved out from Tirunelveli, Kanchi districts, accepting demands from public

Published: 19th July 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of districts in the State goes up to 35 with two more districts being carved out with Tenkasi and Chengalpattu as their headquarters. The 33rd district was announced on January 8 with Kallakurichi as headquarters. Making a suo motu announcement under Rule 110 of the Assembly, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said the new districts are being created accepting demands from many MLAs as well as the public.

“The new districts will be carved out by bifurcating Tirunelveli and Kancheepuram districts, both are larger in size. An IAS officer for each of the new districts will be appointed as special officer for carrying out administrative process for creation of new district,” the Chief Minister said.

Explaining the efficient implementation of the Assured Maximum Service to Marginal People in All Villages (AMMA) for the past many years, he said a new scheme - Chief Minister’s Special Public Grievance Scheme - will be implemented in August and September. Under this scheme, officials will receive petitions inwards in urban areas and in villages and redress grievances. 

The CM said after intimating about this scheme through advertisements, officials from revenue, rural development, urban development and other departments will visit the wards in urban areas and the villages and receive petitions till the end of August. All these will be registered in computers and forwarded to the relevant departments within a week’s time. These petitions will be disposed of within a month’s time — i.e. by September. 

He said that in September, at government functions to be chaired by ministers, wherein people receive welfare assistance, grievances relating to roads, installing street lights, medical help and drinking water supply will be resolved.  For implementing this unique scheme, Rs 25,000 will be provided per taluk. 

Palaniswami said residential quarters for officials in 13 taluk offices and other buildings would be built at a cost of Rs 66.44 crore. To establish mobile fish sales centres with a view to helping youth from fishermen community, setting up fish drying yard using solar power, etc. Rs 31.15 crore will be sanctioned. For re-survey works, Rs 30.29 crore will be earmarked in the next three years.

Grievance redressal scheme
Under the Chief Minister’s Special Public Grievance Scheme, officials will visit wards in both urban 
areas and in villages, receive petitions and redress grievances

