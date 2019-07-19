LKG girl kidnapped by ‘maid’ rescued

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by her housemaid for ransom on Thursday afternoon, was rescued and kidnappers were arrested. The girl, daughter of Nandhini and Arul Raj, is residing with her parents at Amjinkarai. Nandhini works as a doctor in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The child is studying LKG in a private school in Mugapair. “On Thursday afternoon, domestic help Ambika went to the street-corner to pick up the kid who was dropped by the school van and they did not return home,” said a police officer. Police said Nandhini received a ransom call demanding Rs 60 lakh to release her daughter and the maid. Subsequently, the parents lodged a complaint with the Amjinkarai police who, in turn, formed special teams.

Since the maid was taken on job only three months ago, police checked her antecedents. Some neighbours had spotted Ambika getting into a car along with the kid. Investigation revealed that Ambika and her associate Mohammed K Syed had kidnapped the kid and staged a drama that both kid and maid were kidnapped. Police, who rescued the kid at Kanathur, said that Ambika was at Puzhal, leaving the child with Syed. Both were arrested.