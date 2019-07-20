Home Cities Chennai

A map for budding performers

The laughter from the audience after the joke.

Published: 20th July 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 05:47 AM

The event will feature local musicians, comedians and slam poets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The laughter from the audience after the joke. The sound of applause after a violin solo. Awe-struck wonder after a piece of performance poetry. This is the mood that the first edition of MAPS Originals wishes to tap into.

The first edition of MAPS Originals, organised by Tartl in association with Yaazhi - The Band, hopes to connect local and budding performers with their audiences. “We hope that performers can connect with audiences in an offline platform to share original content. This way, they can receive validation from the community, and feedback that is crucial for them,” said Aadav SS, COO of Tartl, an online engagement platform for creators.

The line-up for the event, which will be held at The ARTery today, will feature local musicians, comedians, slam poets and a play. The intent is to add an element of humanisation to art forms following the rise of social media. “An offline event has a social and authentic element to it. Budding creators need this to showcase their talents.

We want at least one performer to come here and break their fear of first impressions, and try out the stage,” added Aadav.MAPS Originals will be held at The ARTery in Royapettah at 6 pm. To register as a performer or RSVP as an audience member, message on their Facebook page MAPS Originals Chennai. Entry fee for performers and audience is `150.

