A vaibhogam of warp and weft

The Kanchipuram silk sari collection at The S Studio is one of the most sought after by customers.

CHENNAI: The Kanchipuram silk sari collection at The S Studio is one of the most sought after by customers. The collection features handwoven classics with the finest zaris and exquisite weaves. This season, the store which is known for its stunning bridal wear saris, is launching a new collection of wearable, easy and yet supremely stylish daily wear Kanchipuram saris — Vaibhogam collection. 

The brain behind The S Studio is Subhashini Srinivasan, who sources authentic heritage materials to blending of colours and designs, making way for a dazzling collection of saris. “Vaibhogam represents the celebration of life,” she said. “When you think of Kanchipuram silks, you only think of bridal wear. But, I wanted to come out with a line that you could wear to a temple or a party also. The idea was to provide a collection that would represent Kanchipuram silks for everyday wear. They are not as grand as the bridal saris, but are unique in their way.” 

The entire process from conceptualising to completing the product took about three months. “Our saris are all pure Kanchipuram silks with pure zari,” she said. “People like their Kanchipuram saris to be different. With this collection, we have aimed to do that. We’ve experimented with different kinds of work, different colour combinations, contrasts and even have three-colour combination saris. It is the kind of collection that will help you stand out but is also cost-effective.”

The collection features teresting, offbeat and striking designs in unique colour combinations like peach and coffee brown, purple with green and so on. The collection ranges from `11,000 to `18,000 and is on display at the boutique in Mylapore. 

