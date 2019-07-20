AMM Matriculation School bags top spot in science quiz

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Studies suggest that only 70% of the youth population is flourishing, happy and achieving,” said Shakeel Akhtar IPS, ADGP Crime, who was the chief guest at the Rotary Club of Chennai Galaxy, District 3232’s Science and Technology Quiz at Kamaraj Arangam on Thursday. The quiz, which was conducted in association with Quiz Foundation of India for the third consecutive year, saw participation from 1,500 students from 150 schools.

The chief guest in his address provided the children with ways to ensure that they are in the 70% bracket. “This percentage is quite low and all of you should be in that bracket. This cannot be achieved without a plan and goal in mind. There are five steps to be followed. We don’t know how to relax and rejuvenate so it is important to do that.

Switch on your auto pilot mode and follow a routine. Once you connect to a routine, it becomes easy. Make sure to start a few minutes earlier so that if any difficulties or lacuna are found, they can be rectified. It is also very important to unshackle as well. Set your priorities because without that you can’t achieve. Learn to cultivate relationships that can be built with love and affection,” Shakeel said.

He went on to explain the significance of taking care of oneself holistically. “Life is not a bed of roses and there will be discomfort, but if you take care of your mind, body and heart, you will be successful,” he said, adding, “Take up some exercise or play some sport. Keep your body active. I also believe we die the day we stop learning. So read books and gain knowledge. When people look at you, they should feel that he or she is a man or woman of commitment.

You should be a leader who takes care of the less fortunate because once you are a giver, you can’t get that satisfaction from any other aspect of life.” The winners of the quiz were students from AMM Matriculation School, followed by PSBB (KK Nagar) and Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram. The winners received laptops, while those who came in second were rewarded with an all-in-one PC and those who bagged the third prize were given tablets.

The team with the best name was awarded LED televisions. All participants were gifted goodie bags. The guest of honour was District Governor of District 3232 Rtn Chandra Mohan, Rtn ISAK Nazar and other former District Governors of District 3232, Rtn Anshul Agarwal, chairman of the event, and Shilpa Reddy, managing director of Dodla Dairy who is the Business Development Incharge of Farming, Dodla Dairy, were present. The title sponsor for the event was Dodla Dairy, Gold Sponsor, A&M Noodles and Silver Sponsor, Sri Sastha Group of Institutions in addition to 30 gift sponsors.