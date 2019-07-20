Flagging off the battle

Arjun Sukumaran By

CHENNAI: In the pantheon of great board game designers, Reiner Knizia’s place is assured. Legendary both for the quantity as well as the quality of his output, there are many people out there who’d buy a game sight unseen solely because it has his name on the box. Today, we’re taking a look at one of the smaller games in the Knizia library — albeit one that usually gets a mention whenever the topic of ‘best two-player game of all time’ comes up.

Battle Line is a 1v1 duel that pits two players against each other as they battle over nine territories. This is a completely abstracted depiction of war, with those territories represented by ‘flags’ — players will deploy troops to each flag, and whoever can win either five flags total or three adjacent ones will win the game.

The deck of troops contains cards numbered one to ten, in six different colours or suits. Each player has a hand of seven cards and, on your turn, you must play a troop to your side of any of the flags on the table. What you’re trying to do here is make the best combination of three cards that you can next to each flag, and these combinations follow a hierarchy similar to that of poker. For example, three consecutive cards of the same colour (green 4, 5 and 6, say) would beat a hand of three 9s. Using poker terms, the hierarchy runs as follows — a straight flush > three-of-a-kind > flush > straight > a ‘host’ (three cards that don’t fall into any of the other categories).

There are two key aspects of Battle Line that make it a great game. The first is that, when you play a card next to a particular flag, you aren’t committed to making a particular hand. If you play a red 8, for example, your opponent has no idea if you have the red 7,9 or 10 or if you have two other 8s or if you have other red cards or if you don’t really have anything else at all and that play was purely to buy yourself time.

You have a hand of seven cards at all times, which sounds like a lot; but as the game goes on and you’re frantically trying to draw a particular card you need, you’ll find yourself stifled both by your previous choices and the lack of information as to what cards are still out there. For all you know, your opponent has the card you desperately require; the only consolation is that they’re in the same boat as you.

The second wonderful feature of Battle Line is that you cannot claim a flag unless you can prove — by logical deduction based on cards visible on the table — that your opponent cannot beat the hand you’ve built next to that flag. This devious little rule means that, even though you’re holding the card that your opponent needed in order to defeat your hand over on flag #6, you can’t prove it unless that card’s been played somewhere.

Which means you’ll have to play that out somewhere, most likely in a sub-optiimal manner, just to get that flag but now you’ve possibly opened the door for your opponent to claim another one...oh God!There’s so much more to say about Battle Line — I haven’t even mentioned the rule-breaking Tactics cards that you can also include — but suffice it to say that this is one of the best two-player games of all time.