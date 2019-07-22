Home Cities Chennai

In ‘zero-waste’ Manali, only 50 per cent residents segregate waste

However, the same approach by the group failed to work in Royapuram mainly because infrastructure such as micro-composting centres and mulch pits were absent in those areas, said sources.

Published: 22nd July 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While Manali may have been declared a ‘Zero Waste’ zone that does not send any of its waste to landfills, the fact remains that only around 50 per cent of residents segregated waste at the domestic level, according to Greater Chennai Corporation officials. 
Segregation of the remaining waste is done by sanitary workers in Manali zone which is one of the least populated zones in the city. With only around 400 sanitary workers segregating for a population of around 1.56 lakhs, achieving similar results in other zones, twice in size and population may be an uphill task for the civic body. “We tried the incentive system, paying `2 for each kilogram of segregated waste and later discontinued it because it did not work. We continue to create awareness but the cooperation is not great,” said a corporation official. 

In June last year, over two years after the initiative was started in Manali, only around 20 per cent of residents had been segregating their waste. The number has now increased to around 50 per cent. This leaves conservancy workers shouldering the residents’ responsibilities. 
“They tell us that it is our work to segregate because we get paid for it. They have to go to work early and have no time for such things. Beyond a point, we stop asking some people to segregate because it will only result in them shouting at us,” said a conservancy worker in Manali zone. 
From 26, the garbage bins in Manali were brought down to zero at the end of May, a move that conservancy workers in the zone said that residents were not prepared for. “In places where dustbins once were, waste continues to pile on the road. This is most often seen in the interior roads and we have to clean it up,” said the conservancy worker. 

The Citizen consumer and civic Action Group (CAG) began a pilot project for Zero Waste Chennai in ward 100 of the city corporation (Anna Nagar), in May this year.  “When they started in May, only two per cent of the ward’s population had been segregating waste. So, the segregated waste often got mixed up with the unsegregated waste that was in bulk,” said a corporation official in the ward. 
After intervention, the segregation has increased to 27-29 per cent and the number of bins brought down to 20 from around 80. 

However, the same approach by the group failed to work in Royapuram mainly because infrastructure such as micro-composting centres and mulch pits were absent in those areas, said sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zero Waste Greater Chennai Corporation
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp