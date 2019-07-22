Mum’s the word 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Life is an examination. I have to prepare and redefine myself for every situation it throws at me. I was born and raised in Pudukudi village in Srivaikundam town near Tirunelveli. Our community never allowed girls to step out of the house after puberty. Higher education was a far-fetched dream. I looked up to my teachers and wanted to make an impact on many lives. After class 10, I was asked to put a full stop to education despite being a high-achieving student. Fortunately, I had my father’s support to continue studying.

The next step was college and that was yet another struggle. Friends who were tutored by me were going to college but I wasn’t allowed. I used to come home, throw a temper tantrum and cry. My brother, who was observing my desire to study further, encouraged me. I was admitted to a hostel and pursued B.Sc Chemistry from St Mary’s College in Thoothukudi. My ambition was to study medicine but the family situation did not permit. I was a university-level basketball player and an NCC cadet. Several job opportunities came my way but I couldn’t take them up. I became the first graduate in my village.

I was married to my uncle’s son and moved into a joint family of landlords. From preparing feasts to taking care of the family, I performed my duties of a housewife pretty well. Soon I became pregnant. All was not well. I had to go through severe bleeding and my first-born did not cry at the time of birth. Life took a drastic turn then.

I’m blessed with a daughter, Sundari Sivasubbu, who has cerebral palsy and a son Muthu Shankar. Cerebral palsy was foreign to us. It hurt us to see her struggling to achieve milestones. Continuous insults and mockery from relatives and community pushed me to a dark phase. I wanted to end my life. Nobody empathised with us. I too was ignorantly performing rituals and praying to God by bargaining with him to cure my child’s problem. Moving out of village was the best option considering the opportunities available outside. We finally bid goodbye to all the greenery, big house and peaceful life.

Chennai welcomed us in 1993.

The city experience was sudden, shocking and hard to adapt. We moved into a small one-bedroom house in Thiruvanmiyur and my daughter was enrolled into The Spastics Society of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, I pursued a diploma in pharmacy to take care of the family business with my husband. However, I decided to focus on my daughter and studied diploma in special education. The course opened up an array of problems faced by special children and my perspective changed gradually. I started seeing things in a positive light. It was a morale boost. I joined as a special educator for children with multiple disabilities in 1994. The Spastics Society of Tamil Nadu sent me to Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai where I studied rehabilitation counselling for a year in scholarship. I worked in the Spastics Society of Tamil Nadu for almost a decade. My mother was taking care of the children back home. Since then, I grabbed every opportunity to know more about the condition and be of some help to the community.

With exposure and experience, I learned about inclusive learning and put my daughter in that curriculum. I joined Aide et Action International South Asia as an inclusive educator in 2005. I would’ve trained 3,000 teachers and doctors on early intervention and stimulation. I’m presently the head of inclusive education for South Asia that includes Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan. I’ve also travelled abroad to countries like Norway, Boston and Bangkok. Had I been brooding over my problems, I wouldn’t have brought Sundari this far in life.

Moving out of comfort zone to a city was challenging for me and my husband. We compromised on many aspects and nothing but our daughter’s future seemed important to us. I owe what and who I’m till date to my education. It has given me the confidence to handle any situation in life with a calm and composed attitude. If not for studies, I would’ve stayed in my village blaming others and engaging in superstitious activities. I use my own story as an example to the parents I counsel. We’ve come a long way with regards to special education, and people’s approach has evolved.

I tell all parents that we all need to have the ability to appreciate creativity instead of comparing our children with others. It’s okay if they can’t walk or talk like others. Every child has a talent and we need to embrace their imperfections before expecting it from society. Acceptance is the most important step. Use your education as a tool to help children face the world instead of sticking to a mundane schedule of bringing up them up as career-oriented. Focus on what’s there than what isn’t. I made sure I provided everything that was required for my daughter to improve herself.

Having said this, I too am a human being and emotions put me down once a while. I often wonder who would take care of her after me. More than having a family or children, she needs a shoulder to lean on. Change is inevitable and I will continue to do what I can for her in this lifetime. I’m proud that people now identify me as Sundari Sivasubbu’s mother.