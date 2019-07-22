RK Selvamani elected president of Tamil film directors’ union

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Filmmaker RK Selvamani has been elected the president of the Tamil Film Directors’ Union following an election conducted on Sunday. The Pulan Visaranai director, who is married to actor-politician Roja, defeated CR Vidhyasagar in a landslide by securing over 1,400 of the 1503 votes polled.

The election took place in the backdrop of protests launched by some members of the union over veteran filmmaker Bharathiraaja being selected president without elections.

The union was split into two camps led by Ameer and RK Selvamani respectively.

With the nominations of Ameer and SP Jananathan being rejected by the election officer, the Paruthiveeran director and his team, which included Vetri Maaran, Samuthirakani, and Balaji Sakthivel, withdrew their candidatures, expressing a lack of faith in the fairness of the elections.

Following the elections, directors RV Udayakumar and Perarasu were also announced as the general secretary and treasurer, respectively.