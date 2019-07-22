Vocalist S Sowmya wins Sangita Kalanidhi award

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Music Academy on Sunday announced Sangita Kalanidhi and other awards, said a statement issued by the Academy.

S Sowmya, a noted Carnatic vocalist, has won the Sangita Kalanidhi award. A PhD-holder from Madras University, Sowmya is known for her intellectual approach to music, said the statement.

Seetha Narayanan and MS Sheela will get Sangita Kala Acharya awards. Narayanan is a senior performer while Sheela is known for her work in Carnatic music. Vyasarpadi Kothandaraman and Rajkumar Bharathi will receive the TTK awards. Kothandaraman is among the most popular Nagaswaram artistes and is a guru also while Bharathi started as a performer, but later moved into composing dance audio CDs, thematic presentations and fusion projects, said the statement. Arati N Rao, an assistant professor in Jain University in Bengaluru, where she researching musicology, was selected for Musicologist award. The Nritya Kalanidhi award for dance will be conferred on Priyadarsini Govind who has participated in many international dance festivals.

The Sangita Kalanidhi and other music awards will be conferred on the awardees at the Sadas of Music festival, on January 1, 2020 while Nritya Kalanidhi award will be presented on January 3 next year, the inauguration day of the Dance Festival, added the statement.