Art speaks louder than words

CHENNAI: A girl stands behind a bush with her eyes closed, lost in thoughts. Two hands peep out of a water body seeking for help as part of a woman’s imagination. Goddess Kali poses ferociously on one leg with a demon’s head gripped in her hand. The pictures, though not particularly pretty, are striking. The colours are bold. The emotions portrayed are raw and authentic. Aadhitya Jayaseelan is one among the many artists who uses paintings and drawing as a tool of self-expression. Currently based in Chennai, she was born in Sri Lanka.

Aadhitya Jayaseelan

The 23-year-old recently completed her Bachelors in Architecture from Dayananda Sagar College of Architecture in Bengaluru. She has been actively involved in artwork since 2015. The artist debuted at the Art Fleamart in Humming Room last weekend. “I have addressed topics on mental health, psychology and women empowerment in my work. There is a particular energy that goes into all my art. I wouldn’t call them all positive. I ain’t no saint. Most of them are heartfelt emotions. Having grown up in Sri Lanka, I have been exposed to conflicts, bombings and community problems.

I have also been subjected to abuses in life. All these shaped up by thoughts. What you see in these images is a reflection of my anger, anxiety and mental state of mind. I have been brutally honest with my depictions,” said the artist who has also worked as an art assistant director in the Kannada film industry. Aadhitya moved to India in 2006. She stayed in Chennai for eight years and moved to Bengaluru for higher education in 2013. She’s an avid traveller and has visited to places like Dharavi to study slum settlements.

Her mother, Kumadevi Jayaseelan, is an artist. She’s inspired by Indian illustrator Shilo Shiv Suleman whose work encompasses art for social change. “Paint and brush never let me sit idle. I’m a nocturnal person. My motivation is to enable people to connect with the theme. The art you see is my persona. It comprises positivity, negativity, and spirituality. These are situations I’ve faced in life. It’s rewarding when people come to me and say that they find meaning in it,” she said. The artist wants to pursue Expressive Arts Therapy. She also wants to do artwork that would benefit children with special needs by having a calming effect on them. For details, visit her Instagram page: Art Kayamai